Strong first quarter leads Riverheads football team to lopsided win over Buffalo Gap for Region 1B title

"Dylan is one of those guys who rarely comes off the field," Wygant said. "He's a tough runner. Our line did a pretty good job at times tonight and helped Dylan pick up some tough yards."

Despite Alphin's tough running between the tackles, the Riverheads defense shut out the Bison for the second time this season. "I thought out defense was great," said Casto. "Anytime you get a shutout, especially at this stage of the season, that's a pretty good job."

The Gladiators finished the contest with 255 total yards, all on the ground. Riverheads gained just 47 yards during the second and third quarters.

"On offense, we shot ourselves in the foot a few times with penalties," Casto said. "We had a big run called back in the third quarter because of a bad penalty and we ended up having to punt on that drive. Overall, we won 37-0. You have to be happy with that."

Wygant hated to see the season end for his team as they finished the year with an 8-4 record