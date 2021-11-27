Strong first quarter leads Riverheads football team to lopsided win over Buffalo Gap for Region 1B title

GREENVILLE — A 21-day layoff did little to slow down the Riverheads Gladiators.
Riverheads scored three touchdowns in the first quarter Friday night and went on to defeat rival Buffalo Gap, 37-0, to win the Region 1B championship.
Riverheads won the toss and elected to receive. Gladiators' senior Aidan Miller nearly took the opening kickoff all the way to the end zone, but he was tripped up at the Gap 38-yard line. Miller's return was just the first of several key plays by the Riverheads' special teams.
Cayden Cook-Cash scored on Riverheads' first play from scrimmage and Cooper Robson added the PAT, giving Riverheads a 7-0 lead after just 20 seconds of play.
Buffalo Gap moved the chains once on its first possession before being forced to punt the ball away.
Riverheads took over on its 28-yard line and covered the distance in 11 plays to pad the lead. Cook-Cash capped the drive with a 17-yard run and Robson's PAT made the score 14-0 with 2:15 left in the opening period.
The special teams came up big once again when Randy Cash recovered a pooch kick at the Gap 40 to put the Gladiators' offense back on the field. Cole Burton ripped off 23 yards to Bison 17-yard line and three plays later Cook-Cash scored his third TD, this time on a 13-yard run. Robson's PAT made it 21-0 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
"We just dug ourselves too big of a hole early," said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant. "We know Riverheads has a stout defense. We got behind early and our offense isn't built for that. "
The score remained 21-0 until the final play of third quarter when the Riverheads' special teams struck again. Gap was forced to punt from its own end zone and Randy Cash blocked the punt. The ball rolled out of the end zone for a safety giving Riverheads a 23-0 lead.
Buffalo Gap had a free kick from its 20-yard line to start the fourth quarter and Miller returned the kick 53 yards for a TD, putting Riverheads on top 30-0.
"I thought our special teams play tonight was really good," said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. "Aidan had a couple good returns, one for a touchdown. We blocked a punt, we recovered a pooch kick...those were all big plays."
On the next Gap possession, Riverheads forced another punt and this time an 18-yard punt put the Riverheads offense in business at the Gap 32-yard line. Cook-Cash scored on a 26-yard run and Robson's PAT accounted for the game's final point in the 37-0 Riverheads victory.
Cook-Cash carried the ball 17 times for 150 yards and four touchdowns, Burton added 41 yards on five carries.
The Bison played without standout wide receiver Luke Tinsley, who was injured in last week's game, and running back Bryce Hildebrand was forced to the sidelines with an injury against the Gladiators. That left Dylan Alphin to shoulder much of the load for the Gap offense. Alphin carried 24 times for 67 yards.
"Dylan is one of those guys who rarely comes off the field," Wygant said. "He's a tough runner. Our line did a pretty good job at times tonight and helped Dylan pick up some tough yards."
Despite Alphin's tough running between the tackles, the Riverheads defense shut out the Bison for the second time this season. "I thought out defense was great," said Casto. "Anytime you get a shutout, especially at this stage of the season, that's a pretty good job."
The Gladiators finished the contest with 255 total yards, all on the ground. Riverheads gained just 47 yards during the second and third quarters.
"On offense, we shot ourselves in the foot a few times with penalties," Casto said. "We had a big run called back in the third quarter because of a bad penalty and we ended up having to punt on that drive. Overall, we won 37-0. You have to be happy with that."
Wygant hated to see the season end for his team as they finished the year with an 8-4 record
"This group of seniors were the guys I started with when I took the job at Gap," said Wygant who just finished his third season as the Gap head coach. "I had a blast this season and I hope they did as well. I had a great group of guys to coach this year. I'll get to coach another game, but this was the last game for the seniors and I hurt for them right now."
The Gladiators are now just two wins away from a sixth straight state championship. Riverheads will host a state semifinal game next Saturday at 1 p.m. and will play the winner from Region 1A, either Essex or King & Queen Central.
RIVERHEADS 37, BUFFALO GAP 0
BUFFALO GAP 0 0 0 0 — 0
RIVERHEADS 21 0 2 14 — 37
First Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 38 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Cook-Cash 17 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Cook-Cash 16 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
RIV — Safety, blocked punt through end zone
Fourth Quarter
RIV — Miller 53 free kick return (Robson kick)
RIV — Cook-Cash 26 run (Robson kick)