Strong fourth quarter propels Wilson Memorial girls basketball team past Monticello
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Strong fourth quarter propels Wilson Memorial girls basketball team past Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Wilson Memorial outscored Monticello 25-14 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as the Green Hornets rallied for a 59-51 season-opening victory over the Mustangs in nondistrict girls basketball.

Wilson trailed 28-21 at halftime before slicing the deficit to 37-34 after three quarters. The Hornets dominated the final eight minutes to pull out the win.

CC Robinson sparked the Hornets with a game-high 20 points. Brooke Cason finished with 13, while Laci Norman added nine and Reagan Frazier eight.

Wilson crushed the Mustangs on the boards 28-12. Frazier grabbed eight boards, while Cason had seven and Robinson six.

Wilson is back on the road again Friday at Strasburg.

Related to this story

Most Popular

