Strong fourth quarter propels Wilson Memorial girls basketball team past Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Wilson Memorial outscored Monticello 25-14 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as the Green Hornets rallied for a 59-51 season-opening victory over the Mustangs in nondistrict girls basketball.

Wilson trailed 28-21 at halftime before slicing the deficit to 37-34 after three quarters. The Hornets dominated the final eight minutes to pull out the win.

CC Robinson sparked the Hornets with a game-high 20 points. Brooke Cason finished with 13, while Laci Norman added nine and Reagan Frazier eight.

Wilson crushed the Mustangs on the boards 28-12. Frazier grabbed eight boards, while Cason had seven and Robinson six.

Wilson is back on the road again Friday at Strasburg.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.