Strong pitching powers Wilson Memorial baseball team over Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Three Wilson hurlers combined on a three-hitter Tuesday night to pitch the Hornets to a 7-2 victory over Fort Defiance in a key Shenandoah District baseball game.

Fort had plenty of chances in the contest as those same three Wilson pitchers - Matthew Bobsin, Finn Irving and Michael McDowell - also combined to issue 11 free passes in the contest. The Indians, hwoever, stranded 12 runners on the bases in the loss.

"I told all three of those guys that I was proud of the way they battled," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "They pitched their way into some jams, but they battled and were able to pitch their way out of trouble."

Bobsin, a freshman, pitched into the fifth inning and allowed just one run on two hits.

"This was one of our biggest games of the year and I gave the ball to a freshman," Cullen said. "I told him that I had confidence in him to do the job and I thought he pitched a heck of a game."