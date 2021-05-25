Strong pitching powers Wilson Memorial baseball team over Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Three Wilson hurlers combined on a three-hitter Tuesday night to pitch the Hornets to a 7-2 victory over Fort Defiance in a key Shenandoah District baseball game.
Fort had plenty of chances in the contest as those same three Wilson pitchers - Matthew Bobsin, Finn Irving and Michael McDowell - also combined to issue 11 free passes in the contest. The Indians, hwoever, stranded 12 runners on the bases in the loss.
"I told all three of those guys that I was proud of the way they battled," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "They pitched their way into some jams, but they battled and were able to pitch their way out of trouble."
Bobsin, a freshman, pitched into the fifth inning and allowed just one run on two hits.
"This was one of our biggest games of the year and I gave the ball to a freshman," Cullen said. "I told him that I had confidence in him to do the job and I thought he pitched a heck of a game."
A misplayed fly ball in the outfield led to a Wilson run in the first and the Hornets added two more in the third to pad the lead. Aiden Podgorski led off the third with a single and, with two outs, Mason McDowell was hit by a pitch. Jacob Leavell lined a single to right, driving in Podgorski and, when the throw back to the infield went out of play, McDowell advanced home to make the score 3-0.
A run-scoring double in the top of the fifth by Grayson Wright put the Hornets up 4-0 before Fort finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth.
Bobsin walked Evan Sutton to start the fourth and the Hornets went to the bullpen for sophomore Irving. Irving walked Camden Herron, but then struck out the next two batters before consecutive walks to Tyler Smith and Caden Richter gave Fort its first run. With the bases still full, Irving recorded the final out with a strikeout to keep Wilson in control, 4-1.
The Hornets responded in the top of the sixth when Cameron Sprouse walked and Irving belted a long two-run homer to left, giving Wilson a 6-1 lead.
After McDowell went to the mound and retired Fort in order in the bottom of he sixth, the Hornets added their final run in the top of the seventh on Leavell's RBI-groundout to take a 7-1 lead.
Fort loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh on walks to Herron and Cook and a single by Jordan Biggs. McDowell struck out the next two batters before hitting Mason Angel with a pitch to force in a run, cutting the margin to 7-2. McDowell ended the game with a strikeout to finish up the 7-2 victory.
"Defensively, I thought we were pretty good tonight and offensivley we're doing a much better job," Cullen said. "We're being more disciplined at the plate and tonight we came up with some timely hits."
Wilson is back in action Friday when the Hornets travel to Riverheads. Fort also returns to action Friday when the Indians host Staunton.
WILSON MEMORIAL 7, FORT DEFIANCE 1
WILSON 102 012 1 — 7 7 2
FORT DEFIANCE 010 000 1 — 2 3 3
Bobsin, Irving (5), McDowell (6) and C. Sprouse. Tindall, Johnson (5), Nicely (7), Shuler (7) and Paynter.
WP - Bobsin. LP - Tindall. HR - Irving (W) 6th, one on.