Stuarts Draft again left without a football game

STUARTS DRAFT — So much for the hype of King William vs. Stuarts Draft in a dream collision of Class 2 football titans. The game won’t be played after all, at least not in the regular season.

The matchup that came together Tuesday unraveled Wednesday when King William discovered it had transportation issues. Stuarts Draft can’t play Saturday because of SATs, and players and coaches being out-of-town for prior commitments.

The Cougars were originally scheduled for play Luray at home Friday, but the Bulldogs canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

If Draft doesn’t find an 11th-hour opponent, the Cougars will not have played in two weeks. Their game last Friday against James River was scrubbed because the Knights had COVID-19 issues.

The Cougars have played only two games, the last being the 28-10 loss to rival Riverheads on Sept. 17. Their next scheduled game is Oct. 8 against the Staunton Storm, which is also their final regular-season home game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.