Stuarts Draft boys basketball team beats Riverheads

STUARTS DRAFT — Nursing a nine-point lead at halftime, Stuarts Draft boys basketball coach Brad Dewitt encouraged his team to treat the third quarter like a tie ballgame.

The Cougars answered the call and delivered on both sides of the ball, outscoring the visiting Riverheads Gladiators 20-9 to propel them to a 56-46 win on Tuesday in Shenandoah District action between the two rivals.

“Riverheads is always a rivalry whether it’s football, basketball, baseball; it’s always good to beat them,” Stuarts Draft sophomore Landon Graber said.

Draft struggled a bit with fouls and turnovers in the opening quarter, but six quick points from Harley Frame put them up early and allowed them to enter the second quarter with a slight advantage.

Junior Izaiyah Bell shined for the Cougars in the second quarter, scoring eight points, including Draft’s first six of the period. Along with a pair of triples from Graber, Draft entered the intermission with a nine-point lead.

The Cougars fully clicked offensively in the third quarter to break the game open. Draft nailed three triples in the first six minutes of the quarter as they went on a 15-5 run to outpace the Gladiators. A Ryan Ramsey and-one with 50 seconds left in the quarter gave Draft a 20-point lead over their rivals.

“The first four minutes of that third quarter, I challenged them to go out there and make a run,” Dewitt said. “I thought the energy was good, and we made some really good plays.”

With mostly reserves playing in the fourth quarter for the Cougars, Draft cruised to the victory. Riverheads cut the lead to 10 after a 7-0 run with just under a minute left in the game, but the Gladiators ran out of time for any miracles.

Graber led all scorers with 13 points, including three makes from behind the arc. The sophomore also provided high-energy defense to help his team force turnovers throughout the night.

“He’s a really good defender,” Dewitt said. “Typically, we put him on the better offensive players on the other team. He’s had a couple of games where he really scored well. We’ve talked to him about being more aggressive, and I thought he did it in multiple areas tonight.”

To go along with Graber, Frame scored 11, while Bell and Ramsey contributed eight points each. Overall, nine different Cougars contributed to the scoring column.

“We always talk about having a good balance,” Dewitt said. “Everybody contributed tonight. I thought we shared the ball with multiple players who were able to step up and make plays.”

William Gardner led the Gladiators with 12 points and Jackson Brammer supplied eight.

Draft improves to 5-1 (1-0) with the win and will play at Luray on Thursday. The Gladiators fell to 1-2 (0-1) and host Liberty-Bedford Wednesday night in Greenville.

STUARTS DRAFT 56, RIVERHEADS 46

STUARTS DRAFT 10 14 20 12 — 56

RIVERHEADS 7 8 9 22 — 46

STUARTS DRAFT (56) — Graber 4 2-2 13, Bell 4 0-2 8, Frame 3 3-5 11, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Graham 2 0-0 5, Moore 1 1-2 3, Ramsey 3 1-1 8, Conner 1 0-1 2, Cote 0 2-2 2, Clements, Wang, Wood, TOTALS 20 9-15 56.

RIVERHEADS (46) — Gardner 5 0-0¬ 12, Milo 3 1-3 7, Brammer 3 2-2 8, B. Dunlap 1 4-6 6, Crawford 1 2-2 4, Mooneyham 0 2-6 2, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Slack 2 0-2 4, H. Dunlap, Phillips, TOTALS 15 11-21 46.