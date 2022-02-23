Stuarts Draft boys basketball team denied at Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM — Stuarts Draft’s boys basketball season close to an end Wednesday night after the gritty Cougars suffered a 55-48 setback on the road to the Buckingham County Knights in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B tournament.

The sixth-seeded Cougars fought the third-seeded Knights tooth-and-nail for the full 32 minutes, but couldn’t pull off the upset.

Draft trailed 14-12 after the first quarter, and was right there at halftime, trailing 28-22. The Knights managed to extend their advantage to 43-34 after three periods, but the Cougars charged back into contention, cutting the deficit to four points late before Buckingham County closed out the game.

“I am proud of how the boys competed, stayed together and improved throughout the season,” Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “I couldn’t be more proud of all of them.”

Devin Brydge paced the Cougars with 12 points, while Dawson Jones tallied 10.

Stuarts Draft finished the 2021-22 season with a 5-16 record.

