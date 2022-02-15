Stuarts Draft boys basketball team stuns first-place Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Stuarts Draft certainly showed how to get pumped for the postseason Tuesday night.

The Cougars pulled off the most stirring upset of the Shenandoah District boys basketball regular season on the final night, knocking off the first-place Wilson Memorial Green Hornets 61-59.

Draft (5-15, 4-8) had lost three straight and nine of 10, but was still feeling good about itself despite not having many wins to show for its effort since early January. Now the Cougars are feeling great with the playoffs beginning next week.

The Cougars still appear destined to be the No. 6 seed for the Region 2B tournament, which starts Tuesday. Draft would travel to the No. 3 seed for a quarterfinal clash, which will likely be either Central Woodstock or Buckingham County.

Against the Hornets, Draft used a 12-2 run over the final three minutes of the second quarter to grab a surprising 38-26 halftime advantage. The Cougars never gave up their lead in the second half, but it wasn’t for the lack of a valiant Wilson rally that came up inches short at the buzzer.

The loss could prove costly for Wilson (16-5, 10-2) for seeding position in the Region 3C tournament. A victory would have virtually locked up the No. 2 seed, but now the Hornets will have to wait to see if they might drop to No. 3. They are guaranteed a quarterfinal home game Tuesday.

Although his team didn’t see a lot of victories in recent weeks, Draft head coach Brad DeWitt still had a good feeling.

“I think we have been playing pretty good basketball,” he said. “The district is solid from top to bottom, and wins are tough to get. We are playing our best now, which is what we want for the playoffs. I am proud of how the guys have hung in there.”

Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman did receive a sliver of good news, as the Hornets are the outright district champions after Riverheads surprised Buffalo Gap 51-48. Otherwise, there wasn’t too much to be happy about.

“We have not won a Senior Night game in my five years here,” he said. “We finished 16-5, which is pretty darn good, but it still stinks that we lost. We did accomplish one of our goals to be the district champions.”

After a back-and-forth game for 13 minutes, the Cougars took advantage of sloppy play by Wilson to go on their game-breaking run. Chase Schages’ three-point play started the surge and Shawn Valentine followed with an offensive rebound stickback. Draft used the foul line to score five of its final seven points of the half.

“The activity of our defense in the zone was the key,” DeWitt said. “We had active hands getting into the passing lanes. The zone also helped slow Wilson down.”

Hartman was left shaking his head with the eight turnovers in the quarter, most of which came during the run.

“We didn’t take care of the ball,” he said. “We had so many uncharacteristic turnovers that we usually don’t make.”

The Cougars maintained a double-digit lead, 48-38, after three quarters, and Nathan Wayne’s 3-pointer gave Draft a 56-44 margin with less than six minutes remaining.

But then Wilson finally woke up with an 8-0 run capped by Ethan Briseno’s old-fashioned three-point play and Finn Irving’s bomb that suddenly sliced the deficit to 56-52 with 4:56 left.

After each team failed to score on several possessions, Briseno’s basket in the paint pulled the Hornets within 56-54 at the 3:15 mark, but the Cougars responded on Blake Stinespring’s three-point play.

Wilson twice got within two, the last time at 61-59 with 9.5 seconds on an Irving stickback after a missed free throw.

The Hornets had one final chance at completing a dramatic rally when the Cougars missed a one-and-one with 6.2 seconds, but Irving’s clean look at a 3-pointer from 21 feet was just mere inches short as the ball caromed off the front of the rim.

“Stuarts Draft played with a lot of energy and passion,” Hartman said. “To play as poorly as we did, we still had a great shot at the end to win it.”

Now with the regular season in the rearview mirror, Hartman has seven days to prep for the do-or-die playoffs.

“We got a lot of things that need cleaning up,” he said. “We were loosing guys on defense and Draft made us pay with open looks, many coming after we had scored on the other end. In the playoffs, most teams are going to have two or three guys that can knock down shots if they are left open.”

Schages sparked Draft’s scoring attack with 18 points, including a trio of 3s. Devin Brydge had two 3s among his 10 points, while Stinespring added nine, including five in the fourth quarter with all coming after Wilson scores.

Irving tallied a game-high 23, while seniors Briseno and Josh Johnson had 12 and 10, respectively.

The Cougars also came away with a victory in the jayvee game 42-38. Donovan Jenkins led the way with 13 points and Thomas Clements added nine. For the Hornets, Addy Flesher tallied 11, while Gavyn Collier and Gabriel Heinrich each had six.

STUARTS DRAFT 61, WILSON MEMORIAL 59

STUARTS DRAFT 15 23 10 13 — 61

WILSON MEMORIAL 14 12 12 21 — 59

STUARTS DRAFT (61) — Brydge 4 0-0 10, Wayne 1 0-0 3, Willis 2 3-3 8, Wood 1 2-2 4, Jones 1 0-0 2, Schages 5 5-9 18, Graber 2 0-0 5, Stinespring 4 1-2 9, Valentine 1 0-0 2, Harris, TOTALS 21 11-16 61.

WILSON MEMORIAL (59) — Vess 1 0-0 2, Lavender 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 5-5 10, Mundie 1 1-2 3, Briseno 5 2-5 12, F.Irving 7 6-7 23, Schatz 2 1-2 5, Podgorski, Armstrong, E.Irving, Wright, TOTALS 20 15-21 59.