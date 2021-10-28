Stuarts Draft cheer squad wins regional championship

ELKTON — Exactly 200 days later, the Stuarts Draft competition cheer squad found redemption.

The Cougars won the Region 2B cheer competition in convincing fashion Wednesday night, knocking off the host school East Rockingham for the top spot in the region. Both first place Stuarts Draft and second place East Rock will move on to the state competition at Virginia Commonwealth University Nov. 6th.

The Cougars have won three of the last four 2B state championships. Last year, during the COVID-shortened season, East Rock topped Stuarts Draft for the regional crown. Due to COVID safety protocols during the 2020-2021 fall competition season, only the regional champion advanced to the state championships.

This year, however, the Cougars are back.

“I think the word that comes to mind is redemption,” said Draft coach Tammy Carter, the Region 2B coach of the year. “These kids have worked really hard. It’s a new team. It’s a new season. We’re going to give credit to this team. It’s something completely different. But the program in general has worked hard to set a high bar and to set ourselves apart. To be able to put ourselves back on top in the region is very satisfying. It allows us to know we’re in the right direction headed into states.”