Stuarts Draft cheer squad wins regional championship

ELKTON — Exactly 200 days later, the Stuarts Draft competition cheer squad found redemption.
The Cougars won the Region 2B cheer competition in convincing fashion Wednesday night, knocking off the host school East Rockingham for the top spot in the region. Both first place Stuarts Draft and second place East Rock will move on to the state competition at Virginia Commonwealth University Nov. 6th.
The Cougars have won three of the last four 2B state championships. Last year, during the COVID-shortened season, East Rock topped Stuarts Draft for the regional crown. Due to COVID safety protocols during the 2020-2021 fall competition season, only the regional champion advanced to the state championships.
This year, however, the Cougars are back.
“I think the word that comes to mind is redemption,” said Draft coach Tammy Carter, the Region 2B coach of the year. “These kids have worked really hard. It’s a new team. It’s a new season. We’re going to give credit to this team. It’s something completely different. But the program in general has worked hard to set a high bar and to set ourselves apart. To be able to put ourselves back on top in the region is very satisfying. It allows us to know we’re in the right direction headed into states.”
Draft, East Rockingham and Strasburg were the three teams selected to second round Wednesday night. The Cougars were good in both rounds, but especially in the second.
“First round they were really excited to go out and perform,” Carter said. “The region is a tough region. East Rock is a tough place to come and compete in general. They were excited to come out and put forth a really good, clean routine. In the second round, I think they came with a whole different energy. First round was more about proving. The second round was them being themselves. And I think it showed.”
Draft co-captains Caeleigh Freeman and Eryn Fitzgerald were thrilled with Wednesday’s outcome.
“It feels really good to redeem ourselves and to show what we’ve really been working for,” said Fitzgerald, Region 2B cheerleader of the year. “We’ve worked so hard for this moment. It feels amazing to be able to show what we’ve been working on.”
Especially against the backdrop of the 2020-2021 season.
“This is the moment last year where things just completely fell apart,” Freeman said. “I’m kind of just numb. I get still get chills now just talking about it.”
Six Draft cheerleaders made the all regional squad. Fitzgerald, Freeman, Zane Marshall and Caydence Marshall were selected to the first team. Zoe Mader and Abby Mikolay were selections to the second team.