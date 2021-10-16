Stuarts Draft cheerleading team wins Shenandoah District championship; Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial secure regional berths

FORT DEFIANCE — On a day featuring a lot of sensational competition cheer performances, Stuarts Draft was still best.

The Cougars defended the Shenandoah District cheer championship — again — with a near flawless performance Saturday afternoon.

But Draft wasn’t the only school celebrating at the end of the district competition.

Host school Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial both earned spots in regional competition with incredible performances.

Stuarts Draft entered Saturday’s competition knowing it would be moving on to compete in Region 2B, and the Cougars looked ready for another deep postseason run.

“They were really determined they were going to go out and put their best performance of the season on the mat, and they did,” Draft coach Tammy Carter said of her cheerleaders. “I was so proud of them. They had such crowd engagement and such energy. They had something to prove, and they went out and did their best.”

Draft will compete in Region 2B Competition Cheer championships at East Rockingham High School on Oct. 27.

Fort finished in second place with by far the team’s best performance of the season.