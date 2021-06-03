Stuarts Draft claims two titles in boys tennis

PENN LAIRD — Stuarts Draft ruled Region 2B singles and doubles boys tennis after the Cougars claimed both championships played at Spotswood High School.

The Cougars’ Mark Gordon started the championship run Tuesday by dominating East Rockingham’s Matthew Johnson 6-1, 6-3 to capture the singles title.

Gordon returned Wednesday with playing partner Eric Young for the doubles tournament, and the results were the same as Gordon and Young knocked off East Rockingham’s Johnson and Kobe Greene 6-3, 6-4 for the crown.

Next up for the Cougars are the Class 2 state singles and doubles tournaments at Virginia Tech. Gordon and Young will team up in the doubles competition with the semifinals scheduled for June 10 at 3 p.m. against the Region 2A champions and the championship match is June 11 at noon.

Gordon begins the singles semifinals June 11 at 9 a.m. against Poquoson’s Luke Gibson, who won the Region 2A title, while the other semifinal pits Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore from Region 2C against Gate City’s Quintin Smith from Region 2D. The championship match is set for June 12 at 9 a.m.

