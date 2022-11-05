Stuarts Draft competition cheer team wins fifth state championship in six years

RICHMOND — The Stuarts Draft competition cheer team continued to build the legend of their dynasty on Saturday.

The Cougars captured their fifth state championship in six years at the Siegel Center in Richmond, with 2020 being the lone outlier.

Despite the outcome, the Cougars faltered slightly in the first round, leaving work to be done. In the second round, Stuarts Draft delivered, improving their score by 30.5 points over the initial performance.

The weight of what they accomplished showed in the team’s emotions as they embraced each other after the title-clinching routine.

“It’s hard to put those kinds of emotions into words,” Draft head coach Tammy Carter said. “There are six seniors on this team, so for them getting to go out there as a group and doing it one more time, it really was special for them. We didn’t have a great first-round performance, so I think we did it more for ourselves than any trophy or award, and I think that’s what came through.”

Zane Marshall, one of the six seniors, said the team focused on what it needed to do between rounds.

“After the first round, we knew we had to come out way better if we were going to come out on top,” Marshall said. “For the second round, back in warmups, we were pushing real hard. We knew we had to leave it all out here on the mat. Once we knew that we left it all on the mat, that was the last time any of us would ever be together doing this routine. It was full of emotions.”

Carter praised everyone who has helped get the Cougars to the point they are today.

“This program has grown, and I’m so proud of all the athletes who have come through Draft,” Carter said. “We have been very blessed to have very talented athletes, great coaches, and a great school to support us. To go home with number five is just unbelievable.”

Wilson Memorial, which captured the Region 3C title, advanced past the first round in the Class 3 competition, as they finished fourth in their class. Saturday marked the first time since 2014 that the Green Hornets reached states.

“We’re extremely proud of them,” Wilson head coach Tara Wagoner said. “We told them to come out and work on the small things, and they did that. They blew us out of the water with how they showed up on the mat.”

Fort Defiance failed to advance past the first round in the Class 3 competition, but head coach Melissa Hill praised her team for their accomplishments, including an upset Shenandoah District title over the Cougars and Hornets.

“It’s been a really long time since Fort Defiance won a district title,” Fort Defiance head coach Melissa Hill said. “We have a very competitive district. That was a huge accomplishment for this team. They have worked really hard in the offseason to prepare for these moments right here. We’re really proud of all the effort they put in all season long.”