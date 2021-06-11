Stuarts Draft duo falls in Class 2 boys doubles championship

BLACKSBURG — Stuarts Draft’s Mark Gordon and Eric Young’s bid for a Class 2 boys tennis doubles championship eluded the duo Friday when they dropped the third set in the title match played at the Virginia Tech indoor courts.

John Battle’s Peyton Mumpower and Briggs Crabtree captured title by coming away with a hard-earned 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 decision. Gordon and Young couldn’t sustain their momentum have winning the second set.

Mumpower and Crabtree had led the way to John Battle’s Class 2 team championship Thursday with a 5-0 thrashing of Poquoson.

The Draft duo had advanced to the championship match by rallying to escape their morning semifinal against Poquoson’s Luke Gibson and Andrew Lombardi, the Region 2A representatives, 5-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Mumpower and Crabtree, the Region 2D champions, had an easier path out of the semifinals by dominating Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore and Stone Fisher, the Region 2C victors, 6-2, 6-2.

Gordon, a senior, has one last shot at winning a state championship when he competes Saturday in the Class 2 singles tournament at Virginia Tech. Gordon will have a familiar face across the net in the 9 a.m. semifinals in Poquoson’s Gibson. Gate City’s Quintin Smith and Radford’s Gilmore battle in the other semifinal. The championship is scheduled for noon.

