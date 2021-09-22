Stuarts Draft football game vs. James River canceled

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft can’t buy a break when it comes to its football schedule.

The Cougars, who had their season-opener suspended by Mother Nature, now have their scheduled home game Friday against James River canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Knights’ program. The game will not be rescheduled nor are the Cougars looking for a replacement opponent.

The Cougars, who endured their own COVID-19 pause during the preseason, will now focus on trying to find a date to complete the suspended game against William Monroe, which started on Aug. 28. The game was tied 7-7 midway of the second quarter when thunderstorms rolled into the area. The attempt to resume on Aug. 30 was scrubbed before it ever started by more storms.

Draft, which will have played only twice during the first five weeks of the regular season, is scheduled to finish the nondistrict portion of its slate Oct. 1 at home against Luray before returning to district play Oct. 8 at home with a visit from the Staunton Storm. That is the last home game for the Cougars in the regular season except for the suspended contest. Their final four district clashes are on the road.

The Cougars, who have played in the last two Class 2 state championship games, split their only two games, beating Waynesboro on the road 51-14 in the district opener before dropping another hard fought battle against Riverheads 28-10 last week after leading 10-7 at halftime. That game was classified as nondistrict as the county powerhouses meet again Nov. 5 in Greenville to end the regular season.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.