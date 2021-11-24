Stuarts Draft football players spread cheer by preparing boxes for Operation Christmas Child

Football’s important.
It’s just not ultimate.
Stuarts Draft head football coach Nathan Floyd has built a winning culture at Stuarts Draft — his Cougar squad will compete for a third consecutive regional football championship on Friday — but he’s also concerned about what lessons the team is learning off the field.
Especially the lesson about life being bigger than football.
Recently, the coach encouraged the team to huddle up for a different cause: Operation Christmas Child.
“It was a great opportunity to give back to our community,” Floyd said. “You’ve to give back. We just need more positivity. Our kids need to be part of those things. They need to come together to do good.”
Better togetherFor more than a decade, Sharon Flory has worked year-round with Operation Christmas Child building community relations. She works with local agencies to coordinate projects. Several years ago, Flory helped set up a project for the James Madison University football team.
She has worked with lots of churches, businesses and community groups, but never with a local high school sports team until this year.
“I had a received a call last year from Galen Graber saying that the Stuarts Draft football team coach was interested in a service project,” Flory said. “This year, the opportunity opened up, because I had a connection with coach Floyd’s mother-in-law, a very good friend of mine, Karen Blankenship. She’s also very passionate about Operation Christmas Child.”
Teamwork makes the dreamworkGraber, who worked as a liaison between Floyd and Flory, set about the work of gathering donations from local churches, businesses and organizations. The varsity and junior varsity players would pack 80 boxes for boys between the ages of 10-years-old and 12-years-old.
The boxes would then be distributed in various parts of the world. In fact, local educator Biliana Sati stopped by to tell the players about the time she received an Operation Christmas Child box as a kid growing up in Romania.
In choosing the content for the boxes, the Draft football players were able to combine their passion for football with their compassion to help.
“We decided that a junior-sized football and a pump would be the main ‘WOW’ gift,” Flory said. “Operation Christmas Child suggests that each box have a gift that would be very special to the child. Also, another individual in the community suggested we get T-shirts that had the emblem of Cougars and a football on it to represent the football team. That was purchased through donations and put in the boxes.”
Each box also had a picture of the football team at Stuarts Draft.
“What was very special about that is that the football players wrote a special note on the back of each picture and placed it in the top of the box,” Flory said. “It personalized the whole box, in addition to the purchase of other items like school supplies and personal hygiene items.”
<&underline>A GAME-CHANGER</&underline>
The Operation Christmas Child event was optional for players, but the entire team showed up.
That was no surprise to Aaron Nice, Symeon Balser and Jayson Williams, senior leaders on the team.
“We’re brothers,” Williams said. “We feel like family. We like to do everything together.”
Like a quarterback sack, the project was a big hit.
“The kids absolutely loved it,” said Graber, whose wife Jenny made pulled pork, potatoes and greens for the team afterward. “They wanted to go back and pack more shoeboxes, and they had a great time doing it.”
Nice agreed.
“It’s just a really good way to give back to those who aren’t as fortunate,” the senior two-way star said. “We want to show people around the world that we see them. Giving back feels great.”
For Flory, her first work with a local high school sports team was an incredible success.
“It truly was an amazing experience,” Flory said. “We saw God working through the entire process.”
Blankenship agrees.
“It was just wonderful,” she said. “It couldn’t have gone any better. We didn’t have but a couple of weeks to put it all together, and everything went smoothly. It just came all together. I just wish that the community could see teams like this with young men serving instead of the negative side of what some kids do today. I think it touched the boys’ hearts. They were so excited to pack those boxes that were going across the world.”
Blankenship’s son-in-law, coach Floyd, believes the volunteer event accomplished exactly what he hoped.
Creating a deeper bond within his team.
Focusing the guys on something bigger than football.
“It was just really, really neat,” Floyd said. “It was great to be part of that.”
