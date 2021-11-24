Stuarts Draft football players spread cheer by preparing boxes for Operation Christmas Child

Teamwork makes the dreamworkGraber, who worked as a liaison between Floyd and Flory, set about the work of gathering donations from local churches, businesses and organizations. The varsity and junior varsity players would pack 80 boxes for boys between the ages of 10-years-old and 12-years-old.

The boxes would then be distributed in various parts of the world. In fact, local educator Biliana Sati stopped by to tell the players about the time she received an Operation Christmas Child box as a kid growing up in Romania.

In choosing the content for the boxes, the Draft football players were able to combine their passion for football with their compassion to help.

“We decided that a junior-sized football and a pump would be the main ‘WOW’ gift,” Flory said. “Operation Christmas Child suggests that each box have a gift that would be very special to the child. Also, another individual in the community suggested we get T-shirts that had the emblem of Cougars and a football on it to represent the football team. That was purchased through donations and put in the boxes.”

Each box also had a picture of the football team at Stuarts Draft.