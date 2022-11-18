Stuarts Draft football season ends with loss to Strasburg

STRASBURG — Stuarts Draft kept Friday night’s game close for a while, but ultimately the Cougars’ season ended with a 28-7 loss to Strasburg in the Region 2B semifinals.

Neither team entered the scoring column until the Rams broke through with two scores in the second quarter. Both touchdowns landed in the hands of wide receiver Takhi Coates, who helped his team to convert two fourth-down plays into a 29 and 19-yard-score, respectively.

Early in the fourth quarter, Rams quarterback Ryan Roller connected with Braden Stern for a 46-yard touchdown. Stern would cap off the night with a nine-yard rushing score.

Draft’s only score happened when the defense forced a quarterback fumble, and defensive back Frannon Vance scooped the ball up, sprinting 46 yards to the house.

“We just got beat by a good football team tonight,” Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said. “Their kids made some big plays, and we gave up some big plays as a result of us making a bad read or falling down. They have a really good football team, they executed well, and they have a good shot next week.”

With the loss, the Cougars finished the season 8-4, a record head coach Nathan Floyd encouraged his team to be proud of.

“They have nothing to be ashamed of,” Floyd said of his team’s success this season. “They need to hold their heads high and be proud of what they accomplished. These kids have sacrificed and taken time away from their families to work on this game. It’s a great team and a great group of young men. I’m super proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Ten seniors played their last game for Draft football on Friday, and Floyd hopes the younger players learn from their example.

“This group of seniors competed,” Floyd said. “They’re a talented group; they play different sports. The thing about them is no matter what we asked them to do; they did it willingly. I hope the underclassmen picked up on that. They were more about the team than the individual.”

Strasburg (12-1) advances to play Central Woodstock (10-3) in the Region 2B championship.

STRASBURG 28, STUARTS DRAFT 7

STUARTS DRAFT 0 0 0 7 — 7

STRASBURG 0 14 0 14 — 28

Second quarter

S — Coates 29 pass from Roller (Sharp kick)

S — Coates 19 pass from Roller (Sharp kick)

Fourth quarter

S — Stern 46 pass from Roller (Sharp kick

SD — Vance 46 fumble recovery (Cyr kick)

S — Stern 9 rush