Stuarts Draft football team cancels practice this week because of COVID-19 issues

STUARTS DRAFT — Coming off the heels of back-to-back state championship game berths, the Cougars will be caged for the final full week of practice before the season begins.

The Stuarts Draft football team paused all activities after players tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, said Stuarts Draft High School principal Nick Nycum.

The news comes as local programs are gearing up for the return to a normal fall schedule, with Stuarts Draft slated to return to action by hosting William Monroe on Aug. 27, which Nycum said remains unchanged.

“At this time, we still plan to play on Aug. 27,” Nycum said Tuesday morning.

Stuarts Draft finished 8-2 in the shortened spring season, including the playoffs and the 48-41 loss to Appomattox in the state title game. The Cougars are the only Shenandoah District representative in Region 2A, as Buffalo Gap and Staunton both reclassified.

