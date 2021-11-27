Stuarts Draft football team comes up short in regional championship

WOODSTOCK — Central of Woodstock denied Stuarts Draft its third straight Region 2B championship on Friday, defeating the Cougars 21-6.

While the loss ended Stuarts Draft's season at 9-3, it marked the first time in school history for the Falcons to win a regional title.

The mistake-riddled Cougars were still in the game late into the fourth period, but the opportunistic Falcons made just enough plays to come away with the victory.

The clincher came with just under two minutes to play when Central scored on a third and goal from the Cougars one on a plunge by sophomore fullback Tyler Forbes.

The Falcons cashed in after an interception by Jacob Walters set up Central with a short field after the Cougars had just held the Falcons at the one on fourth down to give themselves a chance.

But with three lost fumbles, two interceptions and some ill-timed penalties, the Cougars found themselves with no more lives.

In addition, the Falcons (11-1) controlled the game most of the time.

"We couldn't get their offense off the field," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "They (Central) controlled the clock and that's a credit to those guys."