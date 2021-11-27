Stuarts Draft football team comes up short in regional championship

WOODSTOCK — Central of Woodstock denied Stuarts Draft its third straight Region 2B championship on Friday, defeating the Cougars 21-6.
While the loss ended Stuarts Draft's season at 9-3, it marked the first time in school history for the Falcons to win a regional title.
The mistake-riddled Cougars were still in the game late into the fourth period, but the opportunistic Falcons made just enough plays to come away with the victory.
The clincher came with just under two minutes to play when Central scored on a third and goal from the Cougars one on a plunge by sophomore fullback Tyler Forbes.
The Falcons cashed in after an interception by Jacob Walters set up Central with a short field after the Cougars had just held the Falcons at the one on fourth down to give themselves a chance.
But with three lost fumbles, two interceptions and some ill-timed penalties, the Cougars found themselves with no more lives.
In addition, the Falcons (11-1) controlled the game most of the time.
"We couldn't get their offense off the field," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "They (Central) controlled the clock and that's a credit to those guys."
The Cougars got off to a quick start, putting together a long drive, marching to the Falcons' 32 before stalling.
But on fourth down, freshman quarterback Landon Graber connected with Symeon Balser on what would have been a touchdown, but a holding call nullified the score.
Balser put the Draft on the scoreboard first on the second play of the second period on a one-yard play, capping off a 10-play drive.
But Bryce Dennison's point after kick was blocked, leaving the visitors ahead 6-0.
The Falcons only had three plays and a punt in the first quarter.
Central went ahead to stay with four minutes before halftime when senior Isaiah Dyer blasted in from the Cougar three on fourth down.
Junior kicker Luc Retrosi was successful on the point after as the Falcons edged ahead 7-6.
The Falcons took the opening kickoff in the second half as Forbes scored from the Draft eight to go up 14-6.
Finally, after Stuarts Draft held the Falcons on the goal line, Central moved in after the Walters interception on the Forbes touchdown and extra point.
Central has been in existence since 1959 and coach Mike Yew has been the head coach there for 15 seasons after serving as an assistant.
"It's been a great journey for me at my alma mater," Yew said. "It couldn't be any sweeter."
The Falcons now host King William, the Region A champion on December 4 in a state 2B semifinal.
Cougars' senior Aaron Nice finished with 118 yards rushing, but the Central defense kept him out of the end zone.
Stuarts Draft finished 9-3 with the senior class going to the regional championship three straight seasons.
"These were fine young men; fun to coach and fun to be around," Floyd said. "They helped me grow as a coach."
CENTRAL WOODSTOCK 21, STUARTS DRAFT 6
STUARTS DRAFT 0 6 0 0 — 6
CENTRAL WOODSTOCK 0 7 7 7 — 21
Second quarter
SD - Balser 1 run (kick blocked)
C - Dyer 3 run (Retrosi kick)
Third quarter
C - Forbes 8 run (Retrosi kick)
Fourth quarter
C - Forbes 1 run (Retrosi kick)