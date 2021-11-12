Stuarts Draft football team dominates Luray to advance to Region 2B semifinals

STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft High School football team took another step toward defending its Region 2B title by humbling visiting Luray 44-7 in first round regional action.

The Cougars (8-2 overall) put up 30 points in the first half and cruised to victory from there.

The Cougar defense was stingy all night, stopping up the Bulldogs' T-formation running attack.

Only a late score by Luray against the Draft substitutes prevented a shutout.

"It was a solid, all-around effort," Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said. "We were pretty solid in all three phases tonight. The sidelines were really into it, too."

Taking the opening kickoff, the Cougars immediately marched downfield with senior running back Xavier Grigsby picking up 33 yards on an 11-play, 64 yard drive with freshman quarterback Landon Graber sweeping in from five yards out for the first score of the game.

Sophomore kicker Bryce Dennison added a 26-yard field goal after the Draft defense held Luray.

Graber had a big game on both sides of the ball.

Later, the freshman had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense in addition to his quarterback duties on offense.