Stuarts Draft football team has new opponent for Friday

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft’s chaotic football season took another twist Tuesday when the Cougars had to scramble to find a new opponent after another cancellation.

The Cougars, who have played only two full games all season, were on the verge of being idle for a second straight week when scheduled opponent Luray canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

That news put Stuarts Draft athletic director Steve Hartley into scramble mode, and he quickly found a new opponent for the Cougars and it is a doozy. King William is bringing its state-caliber football program to Stuarts Draft for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff.

Stuarts Draft and King William are two of the top Class 2 programs in the state, and Friday’s clash could easily be the first of two meetings this season. The Cavaliers, who play in Region 2A and the Tidewater District, and the Cougars were on a potential collision course for the Class 2 state semifinals during the spring season, but King William had to shutdown just days before the postseason started. The Cavaliers would have entered the Region 2A playoffs as No. 2 seeds behind Nottoway.

Stuarts Draft ended up crushing Poquoson on the Class 2 state semifinals to earn its second consecutive trip to the championship.