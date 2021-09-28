Stuarts Draft football team has new opponent for Friday

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft’s chaotic football season took another twist Tuesday when the Cougars had to scramble to find a new opponent after another cancellation.
The Cougars, who have played only two full games all season, were on the verge of being idle for a second straight week when scheduled opponent Luray canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
That news put Stuarts Draft athletic director Steve Hartley into scramble mode, and he quickly found a new opponent for the Cougars and it is a doozy. King William is bringing its state-caliber football program to Stuarts Draft for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff.
Stuarts Draft and King William are two of the top Class 2 programs in the state, and Friday’s clash could easily be the first of two meetings this season. The Cavaliers, who play in Region 2A and the Tidewater District, and the Cougars were on a potential collision course for the Class 2 state semifinals during the spring season, but King William had to shutdown just days before the postseason started. The Cavaliers would have entered the Region 2A playoffs as No. 2 seeds behind Nottoway.
Stuarts Draft ended up crushing Poquoson on the Class 2 state semifinals to earn its second consecutive trip to the championship.
King William and Draft have met only once on the football field. That meeting came Nov. 13, 2015, when the Cougars went on the road and beat the Cavaliers 27-20 in a first-round regional playoff during head coach Nathan Floyd’s second season guiding Draft.
The Cougars haven’t played since their 28-10 loss at home to Riverheads on Sept. 17, a game they led 10-7 at halftime. Last week’s scheduled home game against James River was canceled after the Knights went into COVID-19 pause. Draft still is attempting to find a date to complete its suspended game from Aug. 28 against William Monroe. The contest was tied 7-7 midway of the second quarter when thunderstorms engulfed the area.
King William (3-1) had Friday open after its scheduled game against Northumberland was canceled because of security concerns involving Northumberland.
The Cavaliers lost their season-opener to Goochland 13-6 before destroying Nandua 60-7, Carolina 65-6 and Washington & Lee-Montross 58-19 in their last three games.
King William isn’t afraid to play anyone, anywhere as its schedule proves. After the Stuarts Draft addition, the Cavaliers have nondistrict battles at I.C. Norcom (Class 3) and home dates with Lafayette (Class 3) and Mechanicsville (Class 4) over the following three weeks.