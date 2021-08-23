Stuarts Draft football team hoping to ride momentum into new season

This is the third story in a seven-part series that will preview each of the area's prep football teams.
STUARTS DRAFT — At the risk of resting on its laurels the past two seasons, Stuarts Draft’s football team is ready to seize the momentum and carry it on to another strong campaign.
Back-to-back appearances in the Class 2 state championship game has put the Cougars' program on the map, not only in the area, but statewide.
And despite graduating an abundance of talent, Draft looks ready to adopt a “next man up” rallying cry, with last year’s reserves having earned valuable repetitions during the spring COVID-19 season and this summer.
Unfortunately Draft’s preseason preparations have been disrupted as the team had to shut down practice for last week because of COVID-19 protocols. The Cougars are scheduled to resume practice Monday, but their season-opener Friday has been pushed to 3 p.m. Saturday at home against William Monroe.
The Cougars went 5-1 in the abbreviated spring regular season and won three playoff games before falling by a touchdown, 48-41, to the powerful Appomattox County Raiders in a repeat of the 2019 title clash, which the Raiders won in a game played at Salem Stadium.
Draft’s only two regular-season losses the last two seasons have come to Class 1 powerhouse Riverheads, which won an overtime classic, 10-7, in the spring edition of their neighborhood rivalry.
“We like what we’ve seen so far,” said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd, now entering his eighth season at controls of the Cougars.
With just a handful of returning starters on both sides of the ball, the Cougars still maintain quality depth with many of their players having gained valuable experience during the two title runs.
Anchoring the backfield is dependable, hard-charging Aaron Nice, who was voted to the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s Class 2 first team. Xavier Grigsby and Simeon Balser also look to have plenty of carries.
“Xavier would have started for a lot of teams last year, but we had so many backs then,” Floyd said.
The interior line is led by first-team all-state selection Jayson Williams, who also returns on the defensive side of the ball.
Junior Fannon Vance did an admirable job at quarterback during the spring and is currently splitting time with Landon Graber.
The Cougars are solid at the linebacker positions with Troy Thompson returning along with Nice. Thompson made first-team all-state, while Nice was closen to the second unit.
Balser returns at safety, flanked by Grigsby and Isaac Wood.
The Cougars’ secret weapon at kicker is no longer a secret.
Bryce Dennison returns from a breakout freshman season. Most of Dennison’s kickoffs were not returned and he made several clutch field goals. Dennison has one of the strongest legs around and also features booming punts.
The always strong Shenandoah District will challenge the Cougars and the schedule also features nondistrict clashes with the Greene Dragons, Luray and James River, along with two games against neighboring five-time defending state champion Riverheads. The first game against the Gladiators, which is at home on Sept. 17, will be classified as nondistrict, while the regular-season finale Nov. 5 in Greenville is the district clash.
Stuarts Draft is now the only Class 2 team remaining in the district after Buffalo Gap dropped to Class 1 and Staunton moved up to Class 3. The Cougars will still need to win enough games to gain Virginia High School League power points in Region 2B, which is dominated by the nine Bull Run District teams, eight of which compete in Class 2. Unlike previous years when eight teams made the postseason in Region 2B, only the top six in the power rankings advance to the playoffs. The top two seeds receive first-round byes.
The schedule is extremely favorable as the Cougars have no long bus rides. All of their games are within the confines of Augusta County, with five of the first six at home.
