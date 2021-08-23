Stuarts Draft football team hoping to ride momentum into new season

Bryce Dennison returns from a breakout freshman season. Most of Dennison’s kickoffs were not returned and he made several clutch field goals. Dennison has one of the strongest legs around and also features booming punts.

The always strong Shenandoah District will challenge the Cougars and the schedule also features nondistrict clashes with the Greene Dragons, Luray and James River, along with two games against neighboring five-time defending state champion Riverheads. The first game against the Gladiators, which is at home on Sept. 17, will be classified as nondistrict, while the regular-season finale Nov. 5 in Greenville is the district clash.

Stuarts Draft is now the only Class 2 team remaining in the district after Buffalo Gap dropped to Class 1 and Staunton moved up to Class 3. The Cougars will still need to win enough games to gain Virginia High School League power points in Region 2B, which is dominated by the nine Bull Run District teams, eight of which compete in Class 2. Unlike previous years when eight teams made the postseason in Region 2B, only the top six in the power rankings advance to the playoffs. The top two seeds receive first-round byes.

The schedule is extremely favorable as the Cougars have no long bus rides. All of their games are within the confines of Augusta County, with five of the first six at home.

Tomorrow: Buffalo Gap.