Stuarts Draft football team outlasts Fort Defiance

STUARTS DRAFT — With less than two minutes to go in a tight contest, defensive back Landon Graber knew he had to make a play when he saw the ball heading his way near the end zone.

Graber delivered, reeling in a jump-ball interception to preserve Stuarts Draft’s narrow lead. A few plays later, Graber — who is also the Cougars quarterback — rushed for the first down that cemented Draft’s 10-7 win over the visiting Fort Defiance Indians.

“It’s all a defensive back dreams for,” Graber said of the interception. “There’s 1:30 on the clock, he’s going deep, and I saw the quarterback was throwing it my way. The ball’s coming in, and you just have to go up and get it.”

The scoring started quickly when Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller found the edge and sprinted to an 86-yard touchdown.

Graber evened the game a few minutes later with an 86-yard explosive touchdown run of his own.

After the two initial scores, both defenses settled in for the next two quarters, with neither team able to break through.

The Cougars put themselves into position to score in the third quarter before trotting out Ethan Cyr to attempt a 36-yard field goal. The junior nailed what would ultimately be the game-winning kick.

“We have two good kickers, so to have those kids as weapons is really nice,” Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said. “Ethan’s been solid all year, and that’s a heck of a kick.”

As well as the game-clinching interception by Graber, the Cougars also received a nice defensive play when Izaiyah Bell picked off Miller with 9:50 remaining in the fourth.

“You’ve got to have players make key plays, and they did that tonight,” Floyd said of his team’s defensive performance.

Graber finished with 166 rushing yards for the Cougars.

Fort Defiance falls to 3-6 with the loss and will conclude their regular season on the road against Buffalo Gap next week.

The Cougars improve to 7-3 with the victory and make the difficult trip to Greenville to face off against the Riverheads Gladiators next Friday.

“You know what they’re going to do; you just have to stop it,” Floyd said of next week’s opponent. “You know what they’re going to do on defense; you just have to block it. It’s easier said than done. We’ll watch film, and we’ll see them doing the same thing they’ve been doing for 20 years, and we’ll try to get our kids ready to go on Friday.”

STUARTS DRAFT 10, FORT DEFIANCE 7

FORT DEFIANCE 7 0 0 0 — 7

STUARTS DRAFT 7 0 3 0 — 10

First quarter

FD — Miller 86 rush (Brooks kick)

SD — Graber 86 rush (Cyr kick)

Third quarter

SD — Cyr 36 kick