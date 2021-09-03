Stuarts Draft football team overwhelms short-handed Waynesboro

The Stuarts Draft Cougars overwhelmed a short-handed Waynesboro team in the trenches on Friday night as they bruised their way to a 51-14 win in Shenandoah District football action.

The win marks the first for the Cougars this season after their first game against William Monroe was suspended in the second quarter on Aug. 28 while the teams were tied 7-7.

“It’s good finally getting to play a complete ballgame,” Stuars Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said. “The kids have worked hard in the preseason. The week off where we had issues with COVID kind of set us back, but they kept at it and earned this win tonight.”

It didn’t take long for the Cougars to find the scoreboard, as they forced a quick three-and-out and began to march down the field. A toss to running back Xavier Grigsby landed Draft its first score of a night filled with rushing dominance.

After another brief Waynesboro possession, the Cougars started their drive with good field position and went to work once again. After a pair of runs from senior running back Aaron Nice, he reeled in a screen pass which he took 25 yards to the endzone, making defenders miss along the way.