Stuarts Draft football team overwhelms short-handed Waynesboro

The Stuarts Draft Cougars overwhelmed a short-handed Waynesboro team in the trenches on Friday night as they bruised their way to a 51-14 win in Shenandoah District football action.
The win marks the first for the Cougars this season after their first game against William Monroe was suspended in the second quarter on Aug. 28 while the teams were tied 7-7.
“It’s good finally getting to play a complete ballgame,” Stuars Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said. “The kids have worked hard in the preseason. The week off where we had issues with COVID kind of set us back, but they kept at it and earned this win tonight.”
It didn’t take long for the Cougars to find the scoreboard, as they forced a quick three-and-out and began to march down the field. A toss to running back Xavier Grigsby landed Draft its first score of a night filled with rushing dominance.
After another brief Waynesboro possession, the Cougars started their drive with good field position and went to work once again. After a pair of runs from senior running back Aaron Nice, he reeled in a screen pass which he took 25 yards to the endzone, making defenders miss along the way.
A few minutes later, Nice pounded the ball into the endzone on a nine-yard rush following an interception by the defense, which would prove to be enough to put the Cougars out of reach before the first quarter ended.
Nice added two more touchdowns from the ground as the game progress, while Grigsby scored two rushing touchdowns and senior Symeon Balser also joined the party with a 10-yard score of his own.
“When you’ve got [Aaron] Nice back there at tailback, it’s good to get him going early and he ran the ball well for us,” Floyd said. “All of the backs ran hard for us tonight. Xavier [Grigsby] and Symeon [Balser] also ran great. It was a total team effort.”
Waynesboro entered the scoring column when running back Ryan Barbour sprinted away from defenders for a 55-yard score in the fourth quarter, and tight end Nazere Vest plowed straight up the middle for a goal-line score.
The Little Giants were missing six starters because of health protocols and quarterback Blake Jones went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter.
“I thought that the 11 kids we had out there tonight played hard,” Waynesboro head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “We haven’t been full-strength yet this season. It’s not the results we wanted to see, but I’m proud of the kids for coming out and playing hard.”
Waynesboro moves on to play against Fort Defiance next week.
Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
STUARTS DRAFT 21 23 7 0 — 0
WAYNESBORO 0 0 0 14 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
Grigsby 5 run (kick good)
Graber 25 pass (kick good)
Nice 9 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
Grigsby 1 run (kick good)
Waynesboro Safety
Nice 2 run (kick good)
Balser 10 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
Nice 2 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Barbour 55 run (Aguilera kick)
Vest 2 run (Aguilera kick)