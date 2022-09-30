Stuarts Draft football team shut out by Luray

LURAY — The Luray Bulldogs handed Stuarts Draft its first loss of the season in blowout fashion on Friday night, as the Cougars fell 49-0 in nondistrict football.

Friday’s night game was a far different result from the team’s match-up in 2021 when Draft triumphed 44-7 in the playoffs.

“It feels great,” Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries said of the win. “Draft’s always well-coached, and they’re always where we want to go. They’re always at regional championships and state semifinals. They’re a great football team, and anytime you can beat a program like that, it’s something.”

Running back Cason Bryant opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown, capping off an easy opening drive for the Bulldogs. Quarterback Ryder Liscomb followed his blockers to a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, one for 38 yards and another for 16.

Luray dominated the battle at the line all night, including two rushing scores from Kenny Frye. Bryant found the end zone again late in the second quarter, and Drayvin Stevens joined the action in the fourth quarter with a 43-yard score.

“The difference was our physicality,” Jeffries said. “Our kids kind of imposed their will. Kids ran the ball very well, and the offensive line owned the trenches tonight.”

Luray improves to 5-0 on the year, while Draft falls to 4-1. The Cougars will travel to Staunton next Friday.

“We got a new opponent,” Cougars head coach Nathan Floyd said. “We have to concentrate on what we have to get done and get fixed for our next opponent and hope that we show up next Friday.”

LURAY 49, STUARTS DRAFT 0

STUARTS DRAFT 0 0 0 0 — 0

LURAY 21 14 7 7 — 49

First quarter

L — Bryant 16 rush (Choat kick)

L — Liscomb 38 rush (Choat kick)

L — Liscomb 16 rush (Choat kick)

Second quarter

L — Frye 20 rush (Choat kick)

L — Bryant 13 rush (Choat kick

Third quarter

L — Frye 64 rush (Choat kick)

Fourth Quarter

L — Stevens 43 rush (Choat kick)