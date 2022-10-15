Stuarts Draft football team survives Buffalo Gap comeback attempt

STUARTS DRAFT — Buffalo Gap did recover an onside kick in the second half.

Just not the one the Bison needed most.

After Stuarts Draft relied solely on Bryce Dennison’s leg for point production in the first half, the Cougars added a pair of second half touchdowns and withstood Gap’s last-second comeback attempt for an important 17-12 Shenandoah District win Friday night.

The come-from-behind win snapped the Cougars’ two-game losing streak.

“We had some good plays in the first half, but just couldn’t put a drive together,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said of the huge homecoming victory. “In the second half, we got the run game going. And it’s just a great win for us. I’m proud of the way our guys battled. It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but they stayed together. They persevered and showed resiliency. They did a good job tonight.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Gap running back Colby Yeago scored on a 60-yard misdirection handoff. The extra point was blocked, and Dennison sliced the lead in half with a 33-yard field for the Cougars.

Leading 6-3 at the half, Gap opened up the second half by recovering an onside kick.

“We saw an opportunity,” Gap coach Brad Wygant said. “We knew points were going to be at a premium. I didn’t know when was the next time we’d get that chance.”

Draft’s defense, however, didn’t let allow Gap’s offense to turn the extra possession into points. The Cougars would actually score the game’s next 14 points as Troy Thompson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 15-yard scamper in the third quarter.

Draft quarterback Landon Graber opened up the final period with a 78-yard score on a keeper.

The resilient Bison, however, refused to go quietly.

Gap quarterback Micah Canterbury found Blake Robertson for 52-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining. Trailing 17-12 after the score, Gap needed one final onside kick recovery to have a chance.

This time, however, Draft would recover and end the game with Graber in victory formation.

“The first time was a surprise,” Wygant said. “The second time, they knew it was coming. It’s something we practice, and we executed it pretty well. As you know, it’s a game of inches. It was something we needed to happen, but we didn’t quite get there. Our effort was good. Guys gave everything they had until the end.”

STUARTS DRAFT 17, BUFFALO GAP 12

BUFFALO GAP 0 6 0 6 — 12

STUARTS DRAFT 0 3 7 7 — 17

SECOND QUARTER

BG – Yeago 60 yard run. Kick failed

SD – Dennison 33 field goal

THIRD QUARTER

SD – Thompson 15 run. Dennison kick

FOURTH QUARTER

SD – Graber 78 run. Dennison kick

BG – Robertson 52 pass from Canterbury. 2-point conversion failed