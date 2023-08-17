STUARTS DRAFT — Despite fielding an 8-4 record and getting a win in the playoffs, some viewed the Stuarts Draft’s 2022 football season as a study of untapped potential.

The Cougars started last season 4-0 to continue a trend of success in recent years before entering a slight hurdle in the middle of the season with back-to-back losses to Luray and Staunton.

The team rebounded well, winning its next three games and four of its last six games. As the 2023 season opener against King William approaches on Aug. 25, head coach Nathan Floyd said the team is looking to avoid putting any unneeded pressure on his players.

“I think for us, it’s just about taking things one day at a time,” Floyd said. “People said we struggled last year, but a win’s a win, whether it’s by 50 or by one. A lot of pressure was put on those kids last year that I don’t think was necessarily fair. This year, I’m not looking back at last year. I’m looking forward to this year. I’m excited about these kids’ work ethics and attitudes. If we win 15 games or win zero, as long as these kids come out and work hard, there’s nothing I can ask for more than that.”

Here are some things to watch when the Cougars trot onto the gridiron this season:

Key returners

Junior quarterback and cornerback Landon Graber returns to lead the Cougars’ offense. Graber showed significant offensive potential in 2022, including leading Draft past Clarke County in the Region 2B quarterfinals with three rushing touchdowns.

“I think for him, it’s just getting him more opportunities this year,” Floyd said. “We just need to put the ball in his hands and let him be the natural athlete that he is.”

Graber isn’t a slouch defensively either, providing impressive ball-hawking that was highlighted last season with a game-clinching end zone interception to lead Stuarts Draft to a 10-7 win over Fort Defiance.

Floyd also pointed to 6-foot-3, 260-pound offensive and defensive tackle Jailynd Gray as somebody to watch this season for the Cougars.

“The kid had a great offseason,” Floyd said of Gray. “He’s put in a lot of extra work on his own time.”

Floyd described Camden Wagoner, a center and defensive tackle, as the “emotional leader of the team.”

New impact players to watch

Sophomore Landon Shiflett will play an important role for the Cougars this season as an offensive guard and defensive tackle, Floyd said.

“We’re expecting big things out of him on the line,” Floyd said. “He plays hard and fast, and he plays low.”

A name that Stuarts Draft fans may be familiar with but can expect to take a more significant role this season is junior Ryan Ramsey, a running back and outside linebacker.

The skinny

The Cougars face a stiff non-district schedule, squaring off against Class 2 powerhouse King William in their opener and Luray, which handed Stuarts Draft a 49-0 loss last season, in Week 4. As the team continues to prepare for the start of the season, Floyd said the goal is to keep fine-tuning the fundamentals.

“I think we just have to keep getting better at the small things,” Floyd said. “We started with that a little bit at the scrimmage on Friday. We’re putting them in those situations to get better, and hopefully, the whole picture looks better in our first game.”

Graber complimented the outlook of his teammates as the season approaches.

“Our chemistry is really good,” Graber said. “There was a lot of offseason work in the weight room that bonded us together a lot.”

Ultimately, Graber said the team wants to win games and grow closer together.

“We’re focused on doing what we do in practice, and on Friday nights, we’ll see what happens,” Graber said.

Schedule

Aug. 25: vs. King William, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1: Bye week

Sept. 8: vs. Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: vs. Luray, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs. Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: vs. Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: Bye week