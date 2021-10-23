Stuarts Draft football team uses 375 yards of offense, dominating defense to shut out Wilson Memorial

"I thought we had a great week of preparation and it came with us tonight to the field," added Floyd.

After Nice's kickoff return put Draft on the board, the Cougars took advantage of a short Wilson punt to extend its lead. Starting at the Wilson 28, the Cougars converted on fourth-and-1 when Grigsby gained 3 yards to the 16. Two more carries by Grigsby moved the ball to the 2 and Nice bulled into the end zone on the next play for a 14-0 Draft lead.

Draft scored again on its next possession with a 57-yard scoring drive. The Cougars overcame a pair of holding penalties behind Graber's arm. Draft converted a third-and-long when Graber found Isaac Wood for 20 yards to the Wilson 34. Draft found the end zone when Symeon Balser made a circus catch to make it 21-0. Graber's pass was tipped by the defensive back, but Balser made a juggling grab at the goal line for the TD.

The Cougars capped the half with an impressive two-minute drive. Gribsby carried four times for 45 yards, moving the ball from the Draft 42 to the Wilson 13. Nice picked up 10 yards to the 3 and scored on the next play, giving Draft a 28-0 lead at the half.