Stuarts Draft football team uses 375 yards of offense, dominating defense to shut out Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Stuarts Draft dominated all three phases of the game Friday night to defeat the Wilson Memorial Hornets, 42-0, in Shenandoah District football action.
It started with special teams as Draft's Aaron Nice returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown, giving the Cougars the lead just 11 seconds into the game. Ethan Cyr added the first of six straight successful extra points for a 7-0 Draft lead.
"It's good to have Aaron back there on the return, but the guys up front did their job blocking and they executed that return perfectly," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd.
The Draft offense rolled up 375 yards total offense and showed some balance as freshman quarterback Landon Graber passed for 131 yards.
"Landon keeps getting better and better each week," Floyd said. "Coach (Chris) Knecht does a good job working with him. We think he's got a really bright future."
Nice and Xavier Grigsby provided the Cougars with a potent 1-2 punch in the backfield. Grigsby rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries and also caught one pass for 21 yards. Nice gained 113 yards on 12 carries and his uncanny ability to find the end zone continued with four touchdowns. Nice has scored 13 touchdowns in a three-game stretch.
Finally, the Draft defense was dominant, limiting Wilson to just 138 yards total offense.
"I thought we had a great week of preparation and it came with us tonight to the field," added Floyd.
After Nice's kickoff return put Draft on the board, the Cougars took advantage of a short Wilson punt to extend its lead. Starting at the Wilson 28, the Cougars converted on fourth-and-1 when Grigsby gained 3 yards to the 16. Two more carries by Grigsby moved the ball to the 2 and Nice bulled into the end zone on the next play for a 14-0 Draft lead.
Draft scored again on its next possession with a 57-yard scoring drive. The Cougars overcame a pair of holding penalties behind Graber's arm. Draft converted a third-and-long when Graber found Isaac Wood for 20 yards to the Wilson 34. Draft found the end zone when Symeon Balser made a circus catch to make it 21-0. Graber's pass was tipped by the defensive back, but Balser made a juggling grab at the goal line for the TD.
The Cougars capped the half with an impressive two-minute drive. Gribsby carried four times for 45 yards, moving the ball from the Draft 42 to the Wilson 13. Nice picked up 10 yards to the 3 and scored on the next play, giving Draft a 28-0 lead at the half.
Wilson threatened on the opening series of the third quarter when a 51-yard run by Brayden Tyree put the Hornets in business at the Draft 25-yard line. The Cougars' defense stiffened, stopping Wilson on fourth down to take over on the Draft 20-yard line
Nice carried three times for 25 yards to move the ball into Wilson territory. Graber and Wood hooked up again for a big gain, this time on a 21-yard pass to the Wilson 9. Graber scored on the next play for a 35-0 Cougars ;lead.
Draft's final scored was set up by an interception by Balser, his second of the game at the Draft 36. A 15-yard penalty pushed Draft back to start the drive, but a 21-yard pass from Graber to Grigsby moved the ball to the Draft 48. Two plays later, Nice scored on a 48-yard run for the game's final touchdown.
Draft will be back in action next Friday when it travels to Fort Defiance. Wilson will look to snap its three-game losing streak next Friday when the Hornets entertain Buffalo Gap.
STUARTS DRAFT 42, WILSON MEMORIAL 0
STUARTS DRAFT 14 14 7 7 — 42
WILSON MEMORIAL 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SD - Nice 78 kick return (Cyr kick)
SD - Nice 2 run (Cyr kick)
Second Quarter
SD - Balser 21 pass from Graber (Cyr kick)
SD - Nice 3 run (Cyr kick)