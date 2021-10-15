Stuarts Draft football team uses running attack to beat Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Stuarts Draft fought off a determined effort from Buffalo Gap to take a 28-14 victory Friday night in Shenandoah District football action.

The Cougars used a bruising ground game to control the clock against the Bison. Draft running back Aaron Nice continued to live in his opponent's end zone. One week after rushing for six touchdowns against Staunton, Nice added three more TD runs against Gap.

"It's just good to see the guys get to play," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "Game reps and practice reps are different. It was good to get some game reps tonight and the more we get, I think we'll continue to get better."

Draft used up most of the first period on a 15-play, 80-yard drive on its initial possession of the contest.

After forcing Gap to punt, Draft took over on its 20. Draft stayed with its ground attack and steadily moved the chains. The biggest run of the drive was a 17-yard gain by Xavier Grigsby to the Bison 12-yard line. Draft quarterback Landon Graber kept the ball on the next three plays and picked up a first down at the Bison 1. Nice scored on the next play and Brian Cyr added the first of four successful PATs on the night, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead with 1:23 left in the opening quarter.