Stuarts Draft football team uses running attack to beat Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Stuarts Draft fought off a determined effort from Buffalo Gap to take a 28-14 victory Friday night in Shenandoah District football action.
The Cougars used a bruising ground game to control the clock against the Bison. Draft running back Aaron Nice continued to live in his opponent's end zone. One week after rushing for six touchdowns against Staunton, Nice added three more TD runs against Gap.
"It's just good to see the guys get to play," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "Game reps and practice reps are different. It was good to get some game reps tonight and the more we get, I think we'll continue to get better."
Draft used up most of the first period on a 15-play, 80-yard drive on its initial possession of the contest.
After forcing Gap to punt, Draft took over on its 20. Draft stayed with its ground attack and steadily moved the chains. The biggest run of the drive was a 17-yard gain by Xavier Grigsby to the Bison 12-yard line. Draft quarterback Landon Graber kept the ball on the next three plays and picked up a first down at the Bison 1. Nice scored on the next play and Brian Cyr added the first of four successful PATs on the night, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead with 1:23 left in the opening quarter.
Gap started the ensuing possession in its 37 and put together its own impressive offensive drive. The Bison picked up five first downs on the drive with the biggest gains a pair of 8-yard runs Dylan Alphin. Alphin's second 8-yard run gave Gap a first down at the Cougars' 1-yard line. On the next play Curtis Lowe scored on a quarterback sneak with 7:22 left in the second quarter to trim the margin to 7-6. The extra-point kick was wide.
Buffalo Gap's defense stopped the Cougars without a first down in the next series, forcing a Draft punt that gave the Bison the football on their 21-yard line.
Then, it was time for the Draft defense to make a big play.
Lowe dropped back to pass and was hit from the blind side by Kyle Coffey, forcing a fumble. Draft's Trenton Coffey scooped up the loose ball and carried it into the end zone for the touchdown, pushing the lead to 14-6 with 5:30 left in the half.
"We needed that play," Floyd said. "That was big play at the right time."
The Cougars defense almost scored again on the final play of the half. Symeon Balser picked off a Gap pass at the Draft 40 and returned the interception inside the Bison 10 before being pushed out of bounds as the clock reached zero.
Draft received the second half kickoff and put together another eat-the-clock drive that used half of the third quarter. Draft drove 70 yards in 12 plays to pad its lead.
The drive started with a holding penalty against the Cougars, but a 26-yard pass from Graber to Grigsby moved the Cougars into Gap territory at the 49. With the ball at the Gap 36, Nice carried four straight times, moving the ball to the 9-yard line. After a penalty pushed the ball back to the 14, Graber gained 8 yards to the 6. Nice scored on the next play for a 21-6 Cougars' lead with 6:06 left in the third quarter.
The Bison defense came up huge early in the fourth quarter as a QB sack led to a fumble recovery by Gap's Ryan Shilett at the Draft 24-yard line.
The Bison took advantage of the short field and made it a one-score game when Lowe scored from 3-yards out. Alphin added the two-point conversion, pulling Gap to within 21-14.
A personal foul against Gap following the two-point play forced the Bison to kick off from deep in its territory. The penalty set Draft up with good field position at the Bison 49-yard line.
With a first down at the Gap 31, Grigsby turned the corner for 18 yards to the Gap 13. Draft punched it in from the 1 as Nice bulled into the end zone, putting Draft up 28-14 with 3:54 left to play.
"That was a huge drive," said Floyd. "The offensive line did a good job on that drive and the way Aaron runs, he has a way of moving the chains."
Draft rushed for 195 yards with Nice leading the way with 76 on 16 carries. Grigsby added 69 yards on 10 carries.
Next Friday, Draft travels to Wilson Memorial while Buffalo Gap entertains Staunton.
STUARTS DRAFT 28, BUFFALO GAP 14
STUARTS DRAFT 7 7 7 7 — 28
BUFFALO GAP 0 6 0 8 — 14