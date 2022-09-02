Stuarts Draft football team's ground attack overpowers Waynesboro

STUARTS DRAFT — The ball will reside in the Draft for another year.

In the annual city-county rivalry "Battle For The Ball," the Stuarts Draft Cougars used a punishing ground attack to defeat the Waynesboro Little Giants, 35-14, in Shenandoah District action.

"Our guys had a great week of preparation," said Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "We knew we were going to see a good Waynesboro football team. Coach (Brandon) Jarvis is doing a great job. He's got them playing fast and playing physical. That's a really good win for us tonight."

A Waynesboro mistake on the first series of the game gave Draft good field position and led to the Cougars' first points.

A bad snap on a fourth down play set the Draft offense up at the Waynesboro 33 yard-line. Running back Da'Shea Smith was the workhorse, carrying the ball seven times for 27 yards as Draft moved inside the Giants' 5-yard line. Troy Thompson scored from the 1, giving Draft an early 7-0 lead.

Waynesboro pulled even with a drive starting from its own 45-yard line late in the first quarter.

A 38-yard pass from quarterback Blake Jones to Omir Foster gained 38 yards to the Draft 6. On the first play of the second quarter, Jones found Foster all alone in the back corner of the end zone for an 11-yard TD pass, tying the score at 7-7.

Draft answered with an impressive 64-yard drive to regain the lead. Smith ripped off consecutive chunks of 20, 15 and 23 yards, giving the Cougars a first down at the Giants' 3. Smith bulled in from the 1, giving Draft a 14-7 lead.

The Cougars defense forced Waynesboro to punt on the next series and the Cougars took over on their 13-yard line.

Draft covered the distance in 12 plays with Smith toting the pigskin seven times for 37 yards. On third down from the 6, Draft quarterback Landon Graber scored on a keeper with just 27 seconds left in the half, sending the Cougars to the locker room with a 21-7 lead.

Smith gained 137 yards in the first half on 21 carries, but the Little Giants defense stymied the Cougars' ground game early in the second half.

"Waynesboro made some changes up front and we struggled with it early in the second half," Floyd said. "We made some adjustments and put together a really good drive to end the quarter."

Waynesboro's Ryan Barbour picked off a Graber pass on the opening series of the second half, giving the visitors the ball at midfield. The Cougars' defense was up to the task, stopping the Giants on fourth down to regain possession.

After an exchange of punts, Draft embarked on a time-consuming 15-play drive, covering 72 yards. The Cougars stayed with the ground game and Thompson capped the drive with a 15-yard run up the middle, making the score 28-7.

Waynesboro hit the big play on the next drive when Barbour broke free for a 67-yard scoring run, keeping the Little Giants hopes alive, trimming the margin to 28-14 with 7:49 left in the game.

Draft then answered with a 54-yard drive to put the game away. This time Thompson was the workhorse, carrying the football six straight times. He scored on a 7-yard run for the final 35-14 margin.

Smith finished the contest with 164 yards on 34 carries while Thompson added 88 yards on 12 carries.

"Overall, our defense played well,' said Floyd. "We talked all week about not giving up big plays and we gave up two - one on the long pass that led to a score and the other on the long run. When you're playing against an explosive offense it's hard to stop them every play. On those two big plays we had 10 out of 11 guys doing the right thing. That's pretty good in math, but it's failure in football. That's something we'll keep working on."

STUARTS DRAFT 35, FORT DEFIANCE 14

WAYNESBORO 0 7 0 7 — 14

STUARTS DRAFT 7 14 0 14 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

SD - Thompson 1 run (Dennison kick)

SECOND QUARTER

W - Foster 11 pass from Jones (Argueta Portillo kick)

SD - Smith 1 run (Dennison kick)

SD - Graber 6 run (Dennis kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SD - Thompson 15 run (Cyr kick)

W - Barbour 67 riun (Argueta Portillo kick)

SD - Thompson 7 run (Cyr kick)