Stuarts Draft girls basketball team falls on road to Luray

LURAY — Luray got one step closer to advancing to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament for a third consecutive season Tuesday night after the top-seeded Bulldogs thumped the overmatched Stuarts Draft Cougars 69-20 in the Region 2B girls basketball tournament quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs dominated all night, using a high-pressure defense to hold the eighth-seeded Cougars to just eight points in the second half and never letting them get to double-digit points in a quarter. They employed a full-court, man-to-man scheme that caused multiple turnovers, which fueled the Bulldogs potent transition offense.

“That was the best we’ve played against a zone defense in a couple of weeks,” Luray head coach Joe Lucas said. “We kept it going the whole time and we were able to get some valuable minutes for some of our other girls.”

Senior Emilee Weakley led the way for Luray, as usual, dropping 31 points to go along with 14 rebounds and three steals. Luray lit up the scoreboard from outside, finding 3-pointers from Weakley as well as Emily Donovan, Amber Tharpe and Averie Alger. The Bulldogs also possessed a substantial height and speed advantage, making it difficult for Stuarts Draft to respond.

Lucas credited the Bulldogs’ shooting night to a well-executed interior offense that created outside opportunities. Both teams played with grit, constantly fighting for possession and playing full-court basketball. While play was physical most of the evening, few whistles were blown as the officials let them play.

Jaidyn McClung added seven points and 12 rebounds for Luray (23-2), which has won 15 in a row, while Alger dished out nine assists and Maggie Foltz finished with seven points and three assists.

For the Cougars, Leah Wood, playing her final game in a Stuarts Draft uniform, tallied seven points. Draft finished the season with a 6-12 record.

Luray takes on Central Woodstock in the regional semifinals Thursday at Luray. Luray went 3-0 against the Falcons in the regular season, most recently facing them on Feb. 16 in the Bull Run District tournament and coming away with a 68-44 victory.

“Regardless, this time of year we’re going to be playing a good team,” Lucas said. “They’re a team we’ll be seeing for a fourth time so it’s really nothing new. Either way, we have to play well.”

LURAY 69, STUARTS DRAFT 20

STUARTS DRAFT 9 3 6 2 — 20

LURAY 26 17 16 10 — 69

STUARTS DRAFT (20) — Swats 0 0-0 0, Walter 0 0-0 0, Cox 1 0-0 2, Brooks 1 1-2 3, Eutsler 0 0-0 0, Mason 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wood 3 1-2 7, Mikolay 2 0-0 4, Gates 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-2 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-6 20.

LURAY (69) — Foltz 2 1-2 7, Weakley 12 4-5 31, Alger 1 0-0 3, McClung 3 1-2 7, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 1 0-0 2, Vile 0 0-0 0, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 0 1-2 1, Donovan 2 0-0 4, Tharpe 2 0-0 6, Belton 2 0-0 6, Fordam 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 7-11 69.

3-Point Goals — Luray 10 (Weakley 3, Donovan 2, Tharpe 2, Foltz 2, Alger).

