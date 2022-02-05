Stuarts Draft girls basketball team weathers storm to beat Staunton

STUARTS DRAFT — The fourth time was the charm.

Playing for the fourth time in five days, Stuarts Draft’s girls basketball team put together a full 32 minutes of basketball. And this time, the Cougars were rewarded for their effort. Draft jumped out to an early lead over visiting Staunton and never looked back as the Cougars knocked off the Storm 61-46 in Shenandoah District basketball action Saturday.

“We needed this,” Draft coach James Carter said after the win. “After last night’s game, I told the team that they have been playing so hard since we got back into playing. They’ve improved every game. I told them, ‘You just need to reward yourselves with a win. As hard as you’re playing — and at the level you’re playing at — you just need to reward yourself.’”

The Cougars got a huge lift from Leah Wood in the first quarter. The senior forward, still working her way back from injury, outscored the Storm by herself 9-8 in the first period. She also added a beautiful assist to teammate to Anna Smith to help the Cougars to a 15-8 advantage after one quarter of play.

The Cougars were equally strong in the second quarter, again holding the Storm to eight points. Draft pushed its halftime lead 13, 29-16, on a Hailey Cox layup just before the intermission.

“We didn’t get off to a good start,” Staunton coach Eric Payne said. “On a Saturday game like this, we rolled in here thinking it was going to be just another day in the park. Coach Carter always coaches these kids. They are always fundamentally sound, and they play hard. You have to match that intensity.”

Staunton showed signs of life in the third quarter. Makenna Swanson assisted Sara Lotts for a Storm bucket, narrowing the lead to eight, 31-23. In the same span, Wood also picked up her fourth foul. However, the Cougars actually built their biggest lead of the contest to close the third quarter, 47-30.

With two Staunton starters, Samantha Swift and Emma Witt, in serious foul trouble, the Storm were limited in how aggressive the team could be defensively in trying to mount a comeback. Draft was never seriously threatened in the final period.

Wood had a team-high 19 points in the win, and Smith added 14 points. The sophomore guard had also had a huge day on the offensive glass. Fellow sophomore Megan Walter also reached double figures with 10 points. Witt had a game-high 22 points in the loss, and senior guard Kellyse Miller added 10 points for the Storm.

In the junior varsity game, Stuarts Draft won by a score of 20-16. Sophomore Maggie Bryan led the Cougars with eight points in the win, while Avian Fields had eight for the Storm in a losing effort.

STUARTS DRAFT 61, STAUNTON 46

STAUNTON 8 8 14 16 — 46

STUARTS DRAFT 15 14 18 12 — 61

STAUNTON (46) — Miller 3 4-4 10, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Henson 0 1-2 1, Witt 8 4-7 22, Lotts 3 0-0 6, Swift 1 3-4 5 Hicks, Nash, TOTALS 17 12-17 46.

STUARTS DRAFT (61) — Swats 0 0-2 0, Walter 4 1-2 10, Cox 2 2-2 7, Brooks 2 0-0 4, Mason 1 1-2 3, Smith 6 2-2 14, Wood 7 5-8 19, Mikolay 2 0-0 4, TOTALS 24 11-18 61