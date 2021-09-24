Stuarts Draft graduate Tyler Rankin hired as William Fleming baseball coach

William Fleming in Roanoke has hired 25-year-old Tyler Rankin as its new baseball coach.

Rankin is a 2014 graduate of Stuarts Draft High School and a 2019 Virginia Tech graduate who spent the past two seasons as an assistant baseball coach at Broadway.

He is a physical education teacher at Breckinridge Middle School. Rankin has a challenge at Fleming, which has struggled to develop a competitive team in a Blue Ridge District that includes established programs such as Franklin County, Lord Botetourt, Northside, Staunton River and William Byrd.

The Colonels were 0-12 in 2020 and were outscored 201-15.

Rankin is starting from the ground up.

“First, just get in the school and get to know the kids,” Rankin said.

“Really just getting involved and showing my face, and let [people] know without any offense to anyone who’s been in the program that things are going to be different and baseball will be taken seriously now.

“The big first step besides getting a coach or two to jump on board with me is meeting with the returning players and getting them to do a lot of recruiting.

“William Fleming is set up to have a successful baseball program. It’s ready for one.”