Stuarts Draft rookie wrestler Jayson Williams wins Region 2B title

Jayson Williams captured a Region 2B wrestling championship and the state tournament berth that comes attached with it.

Not bad for a first-year wrestler.

A senior at Stuarts Draft High School, Williams pinned Page County’s Jordan Hedrick in the 285-pound finals to claim the regional championship. It was the highlight of the day for Draft, which finished with a solid fifth-place team score in the regionals.

“He’s a tough wrestler,” Williams said of Hedrick. “I went in there pretty nervous. My teammates started talking to me, going over my game plan. I just went in there, shut out the noise, and did what I had to do to come out of there with a win. I got behind him, flattened him out, put the half in and just turned him.”

A standout football player for the Cougars, Williams is part of Shepherd University’s fall 2022 class.

However, he decided to give the sport of wrestling a try in his final year of high school.

“My (football) O-Line coach really wanted to me to try it out,” Williams said. “I fell in love with it the first week, and I just kept going at it during the season.”

Not only was Williams late to the sport, but he was also late to this season as Draft’s football team made a deep postseason run. Cougar coach Abe Mikell is impressed with what Williams has accomplished in a short amount of time.

“He took to it when our other heavyweight got hurt,” Mikell said. “He’s stepped right in, and he was able to fill his spot pretty well, especially for a first-year wrestler. Today, he performed very well. One thing I told him to focus on was just being under control. One of the things new wrestlers have a tendency to do is to rush through things, get really high, and then it’s easy to roll them. I told him to keep things under control and use his size and strength to his advantage. Clearly, he did that today.”

Draft’s fifth-place score overall is just about what Mikell expected.

“We had freshman Noah Coffey at 120 finish fourth and 126 Cole Bartels sophomore finish fourth,” Mikell said. “I feel like our future’s bright. We’ve got other kids coming along who are new to wrestling. We’re going to put in some work this offseason, and prepare for next season.”