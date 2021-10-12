Stuarts Draft’s Jones ties for 28th at Class 2 state golf championship

LAUREL FOLK — Stuarts Draft’s Nicholas Jones shot a 93 Tuesday to finish tied for 28th-place at the Class 2 state golf championship played at the Olde Mill Golf Resort.
Jones’ 93 was 21-over on the par-72 course. Despite pars on Nos. 2, 5 and 6, he struggled on the front nine with a 13-over 50. Much like the local golfers who competed in the Class 1 tournament Monday on the same course, Jones settled down on the back nine with an 8-over 43 with pars on holes 13 and 15.
Floyd County captured the Class 2 title with a 326, which was nine strokes better than Patrick County. King William finished third at 342, followed by Gate City’s 354, Randolph-Henry’s 359, Madison County’s 360, Graham’s 366 and Mountain View-Quicksburg’s 396.
Bruton’s Dylan Olinger fired an even-par 72 to win the individual championship by one shot over Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle. Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson took third with a 75.
News Virginian Staff Reports
