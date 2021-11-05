Stuarts Draft’s Leorenzo Callo qualifies for Class 2 cross country meet

WOODSTOCK — Stuarts Draft’s Leorenzo Callo earned a spot in the Class 2 cross country meet Wednesday after the Cougar senior finished fifth in the Region 2B event competed at Central Woodstock’s North Street course.

Callo crossed the line in 17:03.00 to clinch an individual berth. The Cougars had no other runners in either the boys or girls meets.

East Rockingham won the boys title with 33 points, followed by Clarke County at 47 and Madison County at 55. On the girls side, Clarke County ran to the crown, scoring 44 points. Madison County took second at 51 and host Central Woodstock third at 61. The top three teams are headed to the state meet, which is scheduled for Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem.