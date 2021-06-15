 Skip to main content
Stuarts Draft’s Mark Gordon denied in title Class 2 boys tennis match
PREP BOYS TENNIS

Stuarts Draft’s Mark Gordon, right, displays his state medals Saturday from the Class 2 singles and doubles tournaments played at Virginia Tech. Gordon lost to Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore (left) 6-2, 6-0 in the singles finals. On Friday, Gordon and Eric Young fell in the doubles championship in three sets.

BLACKSBURG — Stuarts Draft’s Mark Gordon couldn’t buy a break in the 2021 Class 2 state singles and doubles tennis tournaments.

The Cougar senior twice played in a championship match and twice was denied a shot at the title.

Gordon’s latest roadblock came Saturday in the Class 2 singles tournament at Virginia Tech when Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore scored a 6-2, 6-0 victory in the title showdown.

Gordon and doubles partner Eric Young had suffered a tough 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 loss Friday in the championship match to John Battle’s Peyton Mumpower and Briggs Crabtree.

Gordon had one final chance at winning that elusive state crown in singles play, and the day started right off in solid fashion as he ousted Poquoson’s Luke Gibson 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. Gordon had been across the net from Gibson in Friday’s doubles semifinals.

Gilmore had to go the distance in his singles semifinals against Gate City’s Quintin Smith before escaping with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 decision.

The extra work didn’t seem to faze Gilmore in the championship as he handled Gordon from the start.

