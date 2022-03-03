Stuarts Draft senior Leah Wood threepeats at state indoor pole vault

LYNCHBURG — Just call her the queen of Class 2 indoor pole vaulting.

Stuarts Draft senior Leah Wood capped off her brilliant indoor career in golden fashion Thursday by winning the combined Class 1-2 state title for the third consecutive season at Liberty University.

Wood, who also excels on the outdoor circuit as well, cleared 11-feet-6 to soar pass her nearest competitor, which happened to be Riverheads junior Summer Wallace, by two-and-half feet.

And speaking of Wallace, she was a one-person show for the Gladiators, scoring 29 of the team’s 32 points. Wallace had her golden moment in the long jump by leaping to a winning distance of 16-feet-3. She also had a third in the high jump at 5-feet-2 and fourth in the 300 meters in a time of 42.93.

Wood’s day wasn’t limited to garnering points in the pole vault. She finished eighth in the 300 meters at 46.62 and ran the anchor leg on the seventh-place 1,600 relay that crossed in 4:40.42 and also featured Sophia Clark, Anna Callo and Maddie Baska.

Callo also collected points for the Cougars by clearing nine feet in the pole vault for fourth place and had an eighth-place time of 10.43 in the 55 hurdles, while Abby Mikolay claimed fifth in the shot after throwing 32-feet-7 ½.

Riverheads’ other points came from Kelsey Back’s sixth place in the 3,200 at 13:38.39.

Wallace and Back helped the Gladiators to finish sixth in the team standings with 32 points. The Cougars tied for 10th place with 23 points along with Auburn and Rural Retreat.

Glenvar won the overall championship by a mere point, 61-60, over Appomattox County. Bruton was third at 53.

On the boys side, the Cougars’ Aaron Nice, who just announced he would be taking his football talents to Bridgewater College in the fall, showed off his indoor track skills. The senior finished fourth in the 55 hurdles at 8.45 and fifth in the shot at 42-feet-5 ½. He ran the opening leg of the 1,600 relay that crossed eighth in 3:51.98 and also included Tyler Obaugh, John Hurd and Leorenzo Callo.

Hurd also collected himself a fifth place in the triple jump at 40-feet-2. Edgar Briones finished right back Nice in the shot with a sixth-place heave of 42-feet-4. Christopher Watkins cleared 5-feet-8 in the high jump for sixth.

The Cougars finished tied for 10th place with Floyd County as each team scored 20 points.

Bruton claimed the boys championship with 65 points. Galileo Magnet School came in second at 50 and Brunswick had 48.

Neither the Riverheads or Buffalo Gap boys scored points, while the Bison girls did not have any participates.

