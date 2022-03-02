Stuarts Draft standout Aaron Nice to play football at Bridgewater College

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft football standout Aaron Nice has announced his decision to continue his education and his football playing career at nearby Bridgewater College — the school where both of his parents played sports during their collegiate days.

The family ties to the Bridgewater campus are strong. Aaron’s father Spencer played football for the Eagles. His mother Melissa was an All-American on the track and is a member of the Bridgewater College Athletic Hall of Fame.

But when it came time to make his college choice, mom and dad left the decision up to their son.

“They definitely left it up to me,” Nice said. “They wanted me to go where I wanted to go. I wanted to go to a place where i was wanted.”

His decision did go over well in the Nice household.

“They were pretty happy that I picked Bridgewater.”

During his career, Nice helped lead Draft to appearances in the Class 2 State Championship Game during both his sophomore and junior seasons.

As a senior, the Cougars’ postseason ended short of another title game appearance, but Nice was recognized for his play on both sides of the football. He was a first-team Class 2 All-State selection at both linebacker and running back. He also earned first team nods on both sides of the ball on both the All-Shenandoah District team and the All-Region 2B team. He was the Shenandoah District and the Region 2B Defensive Player of the Year.

Becoming a Bridgewater Eagle felt like a strong fit for the Draft senior.

“I’ve been going to the Bridgewater campus my whole life so I feel like I already know a lot about the college. I really like the fact that Bridgewater is a smaller school. It’s a small campus and I’ll get to know a lot of people. I think I will fit in well,” Nice said.

Not only is the college a good fit, but the football team also seems like a good fit for the Draft standout.

“I’ve built a good relationship with the head coach (Scott Lemn) and Coach (Kyle) Purkey, the linebackers coach,” Nice said. “One of my former high school teammates, Freddie Watkins, is playing at Bridgewater. So knowing someone who’s already part of the team will make the transition a little easier.”

While Nice was a standout on both sides of the football at Draft, he appears destined to play linebacker with the Eagles.

“I love playing both sides of the ball. If they want me on defense, that’s fine with me,” he said.

Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd and his staff knew they had a special player early as Nice started for the Cougars as a freshman.

“Aaron definitely had the athletic ability to play early on,” Floyd said. “The great thing about Aaron is he didn’t just rely on his athletic ability. He worked hard to get better.”

Nice played running back on offense and eventually made the switch to playing linebacker on the defensive side of the ball.

“Aaron made that transition to playing linebacker and he made the transition easier than any player I’ve seen in my 20 years of coaching,” said Floyd. “As he matured physically, he just continued to get better. When he was young, we didn’t run him a lot because we weren’t sure how his body would respond to the pounding. This past year we would give him the football 20, 25 times a game. Physically, he earned the right to carry the ball as often as we needed. Aaron’s work ethic is unbelievable. He worked hard to make himself an outstanding high school player. “

Nice realizes there will be plenty to learn when making the transition to the college game.

“I really think the speed of the game will be one of the toughest adjustments. That will be a challenge. Also, learning an entirely new defense could be challenging,” Nice said. “There’s definitely going to be a lot to learn.”

Floyd believes Nice will be up to the challenge of playing at the next level.

“He weighs 215 pounds, he runs well. He has really good instincts and he’s a smart player. Aaron had a lot of college options,” Floyd said. “He didn’t talk about it a lot but he had plenty of choices. He wasn’t concerned about what level he would play at, he wanted to find the college that would be the right fit. I really believe Bridgewater got a great football player who is going to help them win football games.”

While Nice has made a big decision concerning his future, he will certainly have positive memories of his time playing at Draft.

“I’ll definitely always remember the two state championship games,” Nice said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t win either one, but those two years were a lot of fun. I’ll definitely remember my teammates and coaches and the relationships we built. My teammates, some of those guys are my best friends. We all pushed each other to get better every day.”