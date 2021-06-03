Stuarts Draft uses fast start to weather late rally and defeat Staunton

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings Thursday afternoon and then held off a late Staunton rally to defeat the Storm, 7-6, in Shenandoah District baseball action.
The Cougars scored six runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning. Cobey Rothgeb and Dawson Jones opened the inning with singles and Colton Harris reached on an error with Rothgeb scoring on the play to put Draft on the board. Symeon Balser followed with a two-run double to deep right-center field, pushing the lead to 3-0. After a walk to Cayden Clements, run-scoring singles by Dustyn Fitzgerald and Nate Wayne increased the advantage to 5-0. Rothgeb plated the final run with an infield grounder, making the score 6-0.
After struggling in the first inning Staunton starter Job Harrell settled in and allowed just one run, a solo homer by Fitzgerald in the third iining, over his next four innings on the mound.
Trailing 7-0, Staunton's offense came to life as the Storm scored five times in the top of the fourth inning to get back into contention.
Draft starter Blake Roach did not allow a hit in the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Jerrod Meadows was hit by a pitch to start the fourth and Xavier Moore reached on a walk. Mason Luck followed with the Storm's first hit, a double down the left-field line, to score Meadows with Staunton's first run. Aaron Neil and Kadin Swisher added run-scoring singles, trimming the Draft lead to 7-3. A walk to Harrell loaded the bases and ended the day for Roach. Harris came on to pitch for the Cougars and gave up a bases-loaded walk to Haiden Engleman and a run-producing groundout by Jalen Rowie as the Storm closed to within 7-5.
Staunton threatened to overtake the Cougars in the top of the sixth. With two outs and no one on base Troy Tovar doubled to left to get the inning started for the visitors. Engleman then lined a single to right, scoring Tovar tp make it a one-run game, 7-6. Walks to Rowzie and Meadows loaded the bases, but Harris ended the threat with a strikeout to preserve Draft's one-run cushion.
Harris slammed the door shut in the seventh as he retired the Storm in order to finish off the 7-6 victory.
The Cougars finished the contest with nine hits. Fitzgerald, Balser and Coffey led the way with two hits each. Fitzgerald and Balser each had two RBIs. Both of Balser's base hits were doubles.
Harris picked up the win on the mound with four innings of solid relief work, allowing just one run on two hits. He struck out seven and walked three.
Stuarts Draft (4-3) returns to action Monday when the Cougars host Fort Defiance. Staunton (2-8) is also back in action Monday when the Storm hosts Wilson.
STUARTS DRAFT 7, STAUNTON 6
STAUNTON 000 501 0 — 6 5 3
STUARTS DRAFT 601 000 x — 7 9 0
Harrell, Tovar (6) and Engleman. Roach, Harris (4) and Balser.