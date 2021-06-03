Stuarts Draft uses fast start to weather late rally and defeat Staunton

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings Thursday afternoon and then held off a late Staunton rally to defeat the Storm, 7-6, in Shenandoah District baseball action.

The Cougars scored six runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning. Cobey Rothgeb and Dawson Jones opened the inning with singles and Colton Harris reached on an error with Rothgeb scoring on the play to put Draft on the board. Symeon Balser followed with a two-run double to deep right-center field, pushing the lead to 3-0. After a walk to Cayden Clements, run-scoring singles by Dustyn Fitzgerald and Nate Wayne increased the advantage to 5-0. Rothgeb plated the final run with an infield grounder, making the score 6-0.

After struggling in the first inning Staunton starter Job Harrell settled in and allowed just one run, a solo homer by Fitzgerald in the third iining, over his next four innings on the mound.

Trailing 7-0, Staunton's offense came to life as the Storm scored five times in the top of the fourth inning to get back into contention.