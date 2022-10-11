Stuarts Draft volleyball team defeats Buffalo Gap in four sets

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft overcame a shaky third set on Tuesday evening to secure a four-set victory over visiting Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District volleyball action.

The two teams battled back and forth for much of the opening frame, as they remained knotted at 20 points apiece. From there, the Cougars gained control and closed out the Bison, taking five of the next six points to claim the set.

Gap jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the second set, but the Cougars capitalized off unforced errors to tie the frame at 10-10. Draft orchestrated a run from there, building a sizable lead as they rode strong hitting to a 25-15 second set victory.

In the third set, the Bison built another early lead, going up 13-8. Draft head coach Kamron Johnson called a timeout, which her players came out of and rattled off five consecutive points, but the momentum wouldn’t hold. Gap displayed control of the remainder of the set, and an ace by Caroline Alger and an unforced error by the Cougars handed Gap the 25-16 victory.

“Sometimes we struggle getting down a lot of points, but today we didn’t let that stop us,” Johnson said of her team’s performance throughout the match. “We fought hard for it.”

Draft jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth set before allowing a point. The Cougars led by as many as seven early, but the Bison began to crawl back into the set. The Bison trimmed Draft’s lead to 21-19 and were on the verge of forcing a fifth set, but the Cougars offered one last run. McKenzie Tillman laid down the final kill of the match to secure the final set 25-20.

“I think they responded well. We all knew we didn’t want a fifth set,” Johnson said. “Both teams were getting tired, and it showed.”

Zoe Payne led the Cougars with 8 kills and 20 digs. Tillman provided 7 kills and 20 digs. Amelia Bartley delivered 12 assists to her teammates.

Draft (8-7, 5-3) will play the district powerhouse Fort Defiance (18-1, 7-0) on the road Thursday. Gap (6-9, 2-6) hosts Wilson Memorial (9-4, 6-2) the same night.