Stuarts Draft volleyball team hopes to have successful season despite young roster

STUARTS DRAFT — No seniors? No problem!
The youth movement is underway at Stuarts Draft. The Cougar volleyball squad, comprised of 11 underclassmen, opened the season with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 nondistrict home win over visiting Mountain View, formerly Stonewall Jackson.
Fourth-year coach Kamron Johnson hopes it a sign of good things to come.
“We have all underclassmen, but they are all eager to play at the varsity level,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s just really stepping up this year.”
One strength of the 2021 Draft volleyball team is versatility.
“We can pull anybody from the bench to play any position, and we’ll be fine,” Johnson said. “The girls are adjusting to each position. It really doesn’t matter where they play. They’ll get the job done.”
Although the Cougars don’t have upperclassmen, there are four juniors returning with varsity experience. Amelia Bartley and McKenzie Tillman will share setter responsibilities. Zoe Payne and Miranda Scott can play anywhere on the court. The same is true Sarah Taylor and Logan Heller, juniors who are up from the junior varsity.
Sophomore Gabby Eutsler, Isabella Hosey and Kayla Karnes all sophomores also up from the junior varsity. Fellow sophomore Olivia Messin transferred to Draft. Maya Veselinovic is the lone freshmen on the roster. She received several exuberant “She’s a freshman” chants from the Draft student section in her varsity debut.
“She’s a left-handed player that played junior varsity last year,” Johnson said of Veselinovic.
The fourth-year coach knows wins have to be earned in a tough Shenandoah District.
“It’s always a good district,” Johnson said. “No matter who we’re playing, it’s always good competition. We have to be mentally ready. We know a lot of the players. We know how they hit and where they hit, things like that. Once again, we just have to adjust to each team as we play them. That’s going to be huge for us.”
Johnson believes the key to Stuarts Draft’s success is focus.
“One thing I’ve stressed to them is we have to focus on each game when the time comes,” Johnson said. “We have to keep our positivity, and we’ve got to be mentally ready.”