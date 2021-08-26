Stuarts Draft volleyball team hopes to have successful season despite young roster

STUARTS DRAFT — No seniors? No problem!

The youth movement is underway at Stuarts Draft. The Cougar volleyball squad, comprised of 11 underclassmen, opened the season with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 nondistrict home win over visiting Mountain View, formerly Stonewall Jackson.

Fourth-year coach Kamron Johnson hopes it a sign of good things to come.

“We have all underclassmen, but they are all eager to play at the varsity level,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s just really stepping up this year.”

One strength of the 2021 Draft volleyball team is versatility.

“We can pull anybody from the bench to play any position, and we’ll be fine,” Johnson said. “The girls are adjusting to each position. It really doesn’t matter where they play. They’ll get the job done.”

Although the Cougars don’t have upperclassmen, there are four juniors returning with varsity experience. Amelia Bartley and McKenzie Tillman will share setter responsibilities. Zoe Payne and Miranda Scott can play anywhere on the court. The same is true Sarah Taylor and Logan Heller, juniors who are up from the junior varsity.