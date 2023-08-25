STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft volleyball team tasted victory on Thursday night for the first time under its new head coach.

The Cougars, who are now led by Paul Yee, convincingly swung their way past Mountain View (Quicksburg) 25-7, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12 to capture their first win of the young season.

“I think we played well tonight,” Yee said. “They kept their composure and executed well. We did a lot of things we’ve been working on.”

Draft swung well in all three sets it won, keeping Mountain View off balance for much of the night.

In the only set they lost, the Cougars still showed fight. They trailed 23-8 before rattling off 12 straight points to make the set more competitive.

“It’s been the little plays and our decision-making that has hurt us in the past couple of matches,” Yee said of the team’s improvement on Thursday. “We’re just getting comfortable with making better decisions.”

Yee takes over the program as it transitions after losing several key players from the 2022 roster. The Cougars are looking to new faces in the starting lineup to produce and help the team win games.

“It’s been a lot of adjustments and learning,” Yee said. “They’re coming around and figuring out the coaching staff, and we’re figuring out them. We’re trying to work together and get better.”

While trying to win more games, Yee said the ultimate goal is to allow his players to progress as both players and people.

“It’s a good challenge,” Yee said. “We’re moving in the right direction. They’ve got a lot of adjustments they need to make. We’ve got a lot of freshmen that are trying to contribute and players that didn’t contribute as much last year. We’ve got a lot of things to balance out.”

Yee said players must adjust to new roles and work together as a team to succeed this season. Senior Gabriella Eutsler is one of those players who will take a more significant role this season.

“She’s going to have to learn to control the floor a lot, make a lot of plays, and handle the pressure,” Yee said. “She did it a little bit last, but if she stays where she is, then she’ll have to carry that load a lot.”

Among other things, Yee said the players are working on dialing in their swings and getting a fine-tuned attack.

“We have to play as a team, and all the kids have to get better,” Yee said. “We’re looking to stay balanced. Your middles have to take swings and get kills, and your outsides get kills. You should all have two or three apiece, and hopefully, we do really well.”

The Cougars open their Shenandoah District slate with a match against Staunton on Sept. 12.