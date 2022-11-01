Stuarts Draft volleyball team suffers season-ending loss

WOODSTOCK — Win or go home. It’s that time of year for local volleyball teams, with the postseason Region 2B tournament underway.

The Stuarts Draft Cougars came up short Tuesday, losing 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 to the Central Falcons on the road.

Although Stuarts Draft’s season is now officially over, head coach Kamron Johnson saw some things to build on next year.

“It sucks. All good things come to an end,” Johnson explained. “I’m really proud of the girls.”

The Falcons were consistent throughout the three set match. Leading Stuarts Draft for most of all three sets. Central’s junior Peyton DiNardo led all players with 17 kills, but Central also found offense from seniors Nevaeh Strother and Chloe Helsley. Strother recorded 10 kills, two assists, one block, and one dig. Helsley added six kills.

“I feel like we played really well,” DiNardo said after the game. “I think we realize it’s win or go home at this point so we just have to give it our all.”

The Falcons also had a lot of success from the service line. Senior Ava Hosaflook and junior Bailey Sheetz each recorded a pair of aces. The team’s top server on the night, however, was sophomore Kirsten Hockman, who served five aces in the match.

Central’s other younger players also stepped up offensively in the winning effort. Freshman Hadley Witherow and sophomore Stella Good each recorded three kills.

“We played very well. We worked good as a team,” Witherow said. “We hit the ball well.”

Although the loss ended the Cougars’ season, Johnson was pleased with how her team played at the net. The Cougars had 11 blocks in the loss. Sophomore Alandra Nice recorded six of those. Coach Johnson said that play is important against strong hitting teams like the Falcons.

“Against any strong hitting team if it’s not stopped at the front row the back row probably won’t get it,” Johnson explained.

Offensively, Amelia Bartley and Alandra Nice led the Cougars with four kills each. Zoe Payne added three more, along with four digs.

Central will hope to continue their season with a win on Thursday. They have a tough road match-up with top seeded East Rockingham. The Falcons have not beaten East Rockingham yet this season, but the Eagles have lost to Clarke County and Luray — two teams that Central has beaten.

“We know them so well and we match up with them so well,” Central Coach Ashlie Clar said when asked about the semifinal match-up. “It’s win or go home and they know that, but we need to just play to the best of our ability.”