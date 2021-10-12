Stuarts Draft volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro for second straight night

For the second straight night, the Stuarts Draft High School volleyball team defeated neighboring Waynesboro in Shenandoah District action on Tuesday night.
Waynesboro, playing its seventh match in nine days, put up a fight in the second and third sets, but the Cougars got major contributions from their entire lineup to win 25-15, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-14.
After the two teams had split the first two sets, the third set proved to be decisive as the Cougars fought off four set points to tie the set at 24-all and went on to win the set on an ace serve from junior Miranda Scotti and a kill from junior Amelia Bartley.
"We fought and showed a lot of determination there," said Stuarts Draft head coach Kamryn Johnson. "We stayed focused."
The Cougars focus continued into the fourth set as Waynesboro was forced to change its lineup.
The Draft raced out to an insurmountable 20-5 lead and coasted in from there.
The third set held the most drama in the match as two rivals dueled back and forth.
Great defense kept the Little Giants alive and when senior Kali Jones hit back-to-back aces, Waynesboro edged ahead 20-19.
Later, junior Marion Keghan hit a well-placed kill down the line and after the Draft hit a couple of balls out, the Giants got to set point at 24-20, but couldn't close out the resilient Cougars.
For the Little Giants, junior Amber Witry led the hitters with six kills. Defensively, junior Ali Otto had 18 digs and set 15 assists.
Senior libero Mariela Ruiz added 17 digs and Marion had 13 digs.
Waynesboro's next match is Saturday morning at home against Spotswood.
"We finally get to get three days of practice," said Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire.
For Stuarts Draft, Scotti had a strong night at the net with 11 kills and three blocks and served four aces.
Junior Zoe Payne led the defense for Stuarts Draft with 20 digs.
Tillman added eight kills and assisted on 13 points and served three aces, while Bartley put in nine assists and Olivia Messin had 12 digs.
The Cougars (6-7, 2-4 district) host Buffalo Gap on Thursday.