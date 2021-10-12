Stuarts Draft volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro for second straight night

For the second straight night, the Stuarts Draft High School volleyball team defeated neighboring Waynesboro in Shenandoah District action on Tuesday night.

Waynesboro, playing its seventh match in nine days, put up a fight in the second and third sets, but the Cougars got major contributions from their entire lineup to win 25-15, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-14.

After the two teams had split the first two sets, the third set proved to be decisive as the Cougars fought off four set points to tie the set at 24-all and went on to win the set on an ace serve from junior Miranda Scotti and a kill from junior Amelia Bartley.

"We fought and showed a lot of determination there," said Stuarts Draft head coach Kamryn Johnson. "We stayed focused."

The Cougars focus continued into the fourth set as Waynesboro was forced to change its lineup.

The Draft raced out to an insurmountable 20-5 lead and coasted in from there.

The third set held the most drama in the match as two rivals dueled back and forth.

Great defense kept the Little Giants alive and when senior Kali Jones hit back-to-back aces, Waynesboro edged ahead 20-19.