Stuarts Draft's competitive cheer squad wins fourth state championship in five years

RICHMOND — The Cougars still own the Siegel Center.
Stuarts Draft’s competition cheer team won its fourth state championship in five years on Saturday, and its fourth in a row at the Virginia Commonwealth University’s athletic facility. In the 2020 season — the one time in the last five years Draft didn’t win the state championship — the state competition was moved to Lord Botetourt because of COVID restrictions.
There’s just something magical about performing in the state capitol.
“I think they went out there and left it all on the mat,” said Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter, whose team finished with an impressive 257.5 score, two points higher than in the first round. “You never want to walk out of here and feel like you left anything behind. They all gave it everything they had. My kids love the competitive nature here. It’s a huge arena that’s filled with fans of cheer. When you have people who encourage you, support and are excited to see the things that you do, you thrive in it.”
In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the state championship was moved to Lord Botetourt High School and the state tournament only included the top team from each region as opposed to the traditional two top teams from regionals format.
In the 2020 regional tournament, East Rockingham High School defeated Stuarts Draft by two points, ending Draft’s state championship run.
In 2021, the Cougars are back on top.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Carter said. “It’s hard to put into words. You can’t describe it. I’m just beyond proud. It’s one thing to work really hard and to put in the effort and put in the time. To see it come to fruition and for them to bring home the title and finish on top, nobody deserves it more.”
It’s the third championship for senior captains Caeleigh Freeman and Eryn Fitzgerald.
“We truly do deserve it this year,” Fitzgerald said. “In all the years we’ve been here, I felt like this was the hardest year for us to get there.”
Knowing it was her last time performing, Freeman had a simple message for the team heading into the second round.
“I turned around to my team and told them, ‘Guys, I don’t care what happens, I just want us all to have fun,’” Freeman said. “And that’s what we did.”
For some of Draft’s cheerleaders, like freshman Tarynn Morris, it was her first experience at the Siegel Center and her first state championship.
“It feels really amazing,” Morris said. “I’m really close to this team, and I’m so proud of us.”
East Rockingham High School finished second in the 2A meet. Because there aren’t enough 1A teams statewide to have their own state tournament, Riverheads High School and West Point High School competed in the 2A championships in Richmond.
The Gladiators finished sixth in 2A.
“I’m so proud of my girls today,” Riverheads coach Amanda Fortune said. “The eleven that we had went out and rocked the mat, and I couldn’t be more proud of their performance. They nailed their stunts and we had zero deductions in our routine.”
The Fort Defiance cheerleaders set a goal to perform at the Siegel Center this year, and they reached it. Fort took sixth in the 3A competition.
“I thought it was a great first round,” Fort coach Melissa Hill. “It’s a big change being able to perform in this big arena. Overall, it was a clean routine. They did exactly what we asked them to do, and I don’t think we could have asked for more.”