Stuarts Draft's competitive cheer squad wins fourth state championship in five years

In 2021, the Cougars are back on top.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Carter said. “It’s hard to put into words. You can’t describe it. I’m just beyond proud. It’s one thing to work really hard and to put in the effort and put in the time. To see it come to fruition and for them to bring home the title and finish on top, nobody deserves it more.”

It’s the third championship for senior captains Caeleigh Freeman and Eryn Fitzgerald.

“We truly do deserve it this year,” Fitzgerald said. “In all the years we’ve been here, I felt like this was the hardest year for us to get there.”

Knowing it was her last time performing, Freeman had a simple message for the team heading into the second round.

“I turned around to my team and told them, ‘Guys, I don’t care what happens, I just want us all to have fun,’” Freeman said. “And that’s what we did.”

For some of Draft’s cheerleaders, like freshman Tarynn Morris, it was her first experience at the Siegel Center and her first state championship.

“It feels really amazing,” Morris said. “I’m really close to this team, and I’m so proud of us.”