Stuarts Draft's girls basketball team reloading roster for this season

Also remaining on the schedule are two games in the Strasburg Invitational over the Christmas break and a return game at home late in the season versus a talented Broadway team. The Gobblers defeated the Draft in the season opener last week.

Even against Broadway, the Cougars showed a determined spirit, fighting back from a large deficit to get within eight points late in the game.

"It was good to play them (Broadway) early," Carter said. "They showed us where we want to get to as a team; we never gave up."

The Cougars run a motion offense and a sticky 2-3 zone on defense.

The Stuarts Draft defense held East Rock scoreless (9-0) in the third period, allowing the Cougars to open up a 12-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars' success will ultimately depend on how fast the underclassmen develop, but two games in, the youthful group is trending in the right direction.

"Having ball security when pressure comes is one of our biggest challenges," Carter said. "Gaining confidence having the basketball will be important for us."

But the Cougars' coach is excited about this Draft team.