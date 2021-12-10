Stuarts Draft's girls basketball team reloading roster for this season

STUARTS DRAFT — James Carter's return to the coaching sideline wasn't exactly what he had hoped for in the shortened pandemic season last year.
But now, with the 2021-22 season beginning, there is hope for better days ahead for the girls team at Stuarts Draft High School.
And Carter has a lot of enthusiastic pieces to put together.
The Cougars are young, extremely so, with only three players with varsity experience on the roster.
But two games into the young season, there is good reason for optimism.
Along with the lone senior, Leah Wood, and juniors Abby Mikolay and Sarah Taylor, the rest of the squad is comprised of eight sophomores and freshman Maddie Mason; essentially a JV team in terms of age and experience.
But Wood, who carried the scoring load with 23 points in a 49-41 win over a rebuilding East Rockingham team on Wednesday night, has shown exceptional leadership.
"The other girls do really look up to her," Carter said. "Her energy is up all the time."
Wood has a constant motor and takes the ball to the hoop aggressively.
Carter was able to get significant minutes from all nine of his players that dressed out against the Eagles.
Sophomores A'mya Swats, Megan Walter (10 points), Allie Brooks, Anna Smith and Tori Henry all played important roles in the Cougars' victory over East Rock.
Mikolay (eight points) and Taylor also made the most of their opportunities.
Mason is the only freshman to have made the varsity roster.
"We could have kept her on the JV's, but I think she will develop more with us," Carter said. "She's a gritty player."
Sophomores Taylor Chappell, Hailey Cox and Gabby Eutsler were sidelined for Wednesday's game, but hope to return soon, giving the Cougars good depth.
Carter expects the Shenandoah District to again be competitive, with Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial headlining the seven teams in the league.
But the Cougars are the only Class 2 team in the district, with Fort, Wilson, Waynesboro and Staunton all in Class 3 and Riverheads and Buffalo Gap competing in Class 1.
With no actual district tournament, the Cougars will be contending with eight teams from the Bull Run District and Buckingham County for spots in the Region 2B Tournament.
The district schedule should prepare the Cougars well for postseason play.
Also remaining on the schedule are two games in the Strasburg Invitational over the Christmas break and a return game at home late in the season versus a talented Broadway team. The Gobblers defeated the Draft in the season opener last week.
Even against Broadway, the Cougars showed a determined spirit, fighting back from a large deficit to get within eight points late in the game.
"It was good to play them (Broadway) early," Carter said. "They showed us where we want to get to as a team; we never gave up."
The Cougars run a motion offense and a sticky 2-3 zone on defense.
The Stuarts Draft defense held East Rock scoreless (9-0) in the third period, allowing the Cougars to open up a 12-point lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars' success will ultimately depend on how fast the underclassmen develop, but two games in, the youthful group is trending in the right direction.
"Having ball security when pressure comes is one of our biggest challenges," Carter said. "Gaining confidence having the basketball will be important for us."
But the Cougars' coach is excited about this Draft team.
"They are very coachable, they get along and have good chemistry," Carter said. "From the first day of tryouts I thought they had the ability. They work hard in practice, they're tough and they battle. They are fun to coach and I just love this group of girls."