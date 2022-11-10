Stuarts Draft's stout defense propels them past Clarke County in Region 2B quarterfinals

BERRYVILLE — Coming off the bus after a lengthy road trip, Stuarts Draft started a little slower than they would have liked.

The Cougars ended up working it out, dominating defensively en route to a 35-14 win over Clarke County in the Region 2B football quarterfinals on Thursday night.

“We told them this week that the team that made the least amount of mistakes would probably be the winner,” Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said. “We were able to overcome some early mistakes and make some plays. I’m proud of these young men the way they battled tonight.”

Stuarts Draft forced four turnovers defensively, including a 35-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Izaiyah Bell. The Cougars also prevented Clarke County from scoring in the second half to aid them in building a lead after only leading by seven at the half.

“It was a great second half,” Floyd said. “Coach Cash made some good adjustments. The kids responded and played some good sound defense. We were able to stop the run game in the second half.”

Other than Bell’s fumble six, Ryan Ramsey and Chris Watkins also notched interceptions in the fourth quarter to prevent the Eagles from building any offensive momentum.

Stuarts Draft quarterback Landon Graber accounted for all four of Draft’s offensive touchdowns; three rushing scores and a 37-yard touchdown pass to Dane Altis.

“He keeps getting better and better each week,” Floyd said of his quarterback. “We keep putting more on his plate. He’s one of his better playmakers, so we’ve got to put him in positions to do that, and we’re going to keep asking more out of him.”

Clarke County's Wyatt Palmer delivered both of the Eagles' touchdowns on the ground, one from 52 yards and another from two yards out.

Stuarts Draft advances to play top-seeded Strasburg on the road next week, who defeated East Rockingham 42-0 on Thursday. The last time the Cougars and Strasburg clashed was the 2020-21 season when Draft walked away with a 20-3 victory.

STUARTS DRAFT 35, CLARKE COUNTY 14

STUARTS DRAFT 7 14 7 7 — 35

CLARKE COUNTY 7 7 0 0 — 14

First quarter

SD — Bell fumble return 35 (Cyr kick)

CC — Palmer 52 run (LeBlanc kick)

Second quarter

SD — Altis 37 pass from Graber (Cyr kick)

SD — Graber 17 run (Cyr kick)

CC — Palmer 2 run (LeBlanc kick)

Third quarter

SD — Graber 19 run (Cyr kick)

Fourth quarter

SD — Graber 1 run (Cyr kick)