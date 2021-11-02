Sue Leonard gets 200th career win as Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Wilson Memorial

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance survived a tough first set Tuesday night and then controlled play in the next two sets to sweep Wilson Memorial in the first round of the Region 3C volleyball tournament.
The Indians won the first set 25-23 before rolling in the next two sets 25-11 and 25-14. The night also provided a milestone victory for veteran coach Sue Leonard as the win was her 200th career win at Fort.
The score was tied 16 times in the first set. Fort's biggest lead was three points. Wilson twice led by two points in the opening set.
Fort held an early 10-7 advantage before the Hornets scored three straight points to tie the score.
Wilson moved ahead 14-12 and then Fort fought back to tie the score at 15-15.
The teams traded points with a kill by Fort's Lani Goggin tying the score at 20-20 before a Wilson attack error put Fort up 21-20.
A kill by Laci Norman pulled the Hornets even and a Fort hitting error moved Wilson ahead 22-21. Wilson's Cierra Cannon then put down a kill, giving the visitors a 23-21 advantage.
Fort got the side-out on a kill by Aubrey Puckett and Lindsay Atkins served the next three points to close out the first set. Fort pulled even, 23-23, on a Hornets' ball handling error and a kill by Ellie Cook moved the Fort to set point. Another Wilson error gave the Indians the final point to close out the first set, 25-23.
"Wilson came out and they were ready to play," said Fort's Leonard. "I thought we were ready to play, but for whatever reason we struggled. We struggled in every aspect of the game."
The second set was dominated by the Indians. An ace by Baylee Blalock and a kill by Goggin sparked Fort to a quick 4-0 lead. A service error put Wilson on the board before another kill by Goggin returned serve to the Fort.
Atkins then served 12 straight points, including three aces, as the Indians raced out to a 17-1 lead. Goggin had a kill and two blocks and Cook added a kill as the Indians took command of the set en route to a 25-11 win.
"Wilson had trouble with Lindsay's serve tonight. I thought she did a good job, placing her serves," added Leonard.
A kill and a block by Ciarra Minor helped Wilson take an early 4-2 lead in the third set before the Indians moved ahead to stay with six straight points. A kill by Puckett gave Fort the side-out and Goggin served five straight points as Fort surged ahead 8-4.
After a service error added a point for the Hornets, Fort tacked on four more points to lead 12-5.
A kill by Wilson's Anastasia Dunford pulled Wilson to within five, 13-8. but Fort steadily pulled away to close out the match with a 25-14 third-set victory.
Goggin with 11 kills and four blocks, and Cook with nine kills, helped Fort control play at the net. Blalock also had a productive night with 19 digs and 28 assists, both team highs.
"We played really well in the second and third set. That's the way we can play and that's the way we will need to play next time out as it only get tougher going forward," said Leonard.
Next time out for the third-seeded Indians will be a road trip on Thursday to face the Rockbridge Wildcats, the No. 2 seed. The Indians have lost just two matches the entire season - both to the Wildcats.
Rockbridge swept Monticello in the three straight in other first-round action Tuesday night.