Sue Leonard gets 200th career win as Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Wilson Memorial

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance survived a tough first set Tuesday night and then controlled play in the next two sets to sweep Wilson Memorial in the first round of the Region 3C volleyball tournament.

The Indians won the first set 25-23 before rolling in the next two sets 25-11 and 25-14. The night also provided a milestone victory for veteran coach Sue Leonard as the win was her 200th career win at Fort.

The score was tied 16 times in the first set. Fort's biggest lead was three points. Wilson twice led by two points in the opening set.

Fort held an early 10-7 advantage before the Hornets scored three straight points to tie the score.

Wilson moved ahead 14-12 and then Fort fought back to tie the score at 15-15.

The teams traded points with a kill by Fort's Lani Goggin tying the score at 20-20 before a Wilson attack error put Fort up 21-20.

A kill by Laci Norman pulled the Hornets even and a Fort hitting error moved Wilson ahead 22-21. Wilson's Cierra Cannon then put down a kill, giving the visitors a 23-21 advantage.