Sydney Hill leads Waynesboro girls soccer team to overtime win against Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Waynesboro’s Sydney Hill saw an opportunity to make a heads-up play on the soccer field.

It ended up helping her team win the soccer match Thursday.

The craziest part is the Little Giant junior didn’t even see it happen.

Following a scrum after a corner kick, Hill headed the ball into the net to help Waynesboro to a 3-2 extra time win over host Wilson Memorial on Thursday.

Coaches always tell players to use their heads, and it’s usually taken metaphorically.

In this case, the back of Hill’s head helped Waynesboro pull out an amazing win.

“I saw the ball come up in the air, and I was like, ‘OK, well just jump,’” Hill said of her game-winning header. “I got my head on it and flipped it backward into the goal. I had to turn around to see (if it went in). I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! I might have won the game!’”

The highly anticipated matchup between Wilson and Waynesboro didn’t produce a goal until just 36-minute mark. Waynesboro took an early lead as senior Jaden Sprouse assisted teammate Kate Ledford with a perfectly placed through ball on a run out.

Leading 1-0 at the half, Ledford scored the second goal on a free kick.

“My running mate Jaden sent me the ball through per usual, and I shot to the corner, and luckily it went in,” Ledford said of her first goal on the day. “On the second one, I was hoping if I curved it and it hit off back post, someone would get it. Luckily, it sunk in the back of the net.

Thursday’s competition marked Wilson Memorial’s fourth overtime game of the season. The never-say-die Hornets, scoreless for the first 70 minutes of the competition, netted two goals in the final 10 minutes to force extra time.

“Our girls know that it’s possible to come back from anything,” Wilson Memorial coach Kyle Congleton said. “They just kept at it.”

Wilson’s two second-half goals mirrored Waynesboro’s two first goals as Adelie Condra scored on a run-out and Carley Piller scored on a perfectly placed free kick.

The extra time consists of two five-minute periods with teams switching direction after the first five-minute stanza. The first extra time period was scoreless before Hill’s late heroics in the 87th minute.

“Wilson plays teams tough all the way to the wire,” Waynesboro coach Eli Moore said. “We were lucky to get out of here with a win. We stayed the course, didn’t panic, and the girls did their job. They played tough, and we got a goal in the back of the net to finish.”

In the junior varsity contest, Mikayla Aikens recorded a hat trick to help Wilson to a 6-0 win over Waynesboro.