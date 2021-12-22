The best in their eras: Riverheads' Aidan Miller, Staunton's Ryan Crawford discuss playing for a dynasty

In that conversation, I can’t think of two coaches that come to mind quicker than Casto and Hatcher. This is the part of the conversation I did guess correctly. As Miller and Crawford talked about their coaches, there were a lot of similarities.

“From the time I got to Shelburne and started going to the (Hatcher) camps, you’d hear these legendary stories,” Crawford said. “You’d hear stories about Kevin Madden and him going to (the University of) North Carolina. My sophomore year, when I first started playing for him, he was a disciplinarian. He wanted stuff done the right way. He always harped on defense, and he stuck by his guns. Everybody just pretty much fell in line.”

But that was only side of coach Hatcher.

“Off the court,” Crawford continued, “he really cared for his players.”

Miller would share the same sentiments almost verbatim.