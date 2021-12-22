The best in their eras: Riverheads' Aidan Miller, Staunton's Ryan Crawford discuss playing for a dynasty

If anyone could possibly understand the sheer absurdity of Aidan Miller’s high school football resumé, it’s probably Ryan Crawford.
Miller once lost a junior varsity football game to Stuarts Draft. You may ask why that’s significant. It’s literally the one and only time he lost a football game in a Riverheads High School jersey.
Everything else on the gridiron has been a win for the Riverheads Gladiator senior. That includes four consecutive state football championships, as well as a 50-game winning streak. It’s the longest such streak in the nation among public schools.
Crawford also knows something about streaks. While at Robert E. Lee High School — now Staunton High School — he was part of an 85-game winning streak. It’s the state record. That included a pair a state championships and a state championship loss in his final high school game.
If you throw in Crawford’s junior varsity record – where he never lost a single game — his final tally would be 131 wins in a Lee High jersey compared to only a pair of losses.
Between the two, that’s a remarkable of winning.
You may not think of it this way, but journalism can be competitive, too.
It’s just a different type of competitiveness.
Each time we sit in front of a computer, we try to tell the absolute best story possible. Much like the two area coaching legends Paul Hatcher and Robert Casto want to draw up the perfect play, I always strive to write the most compelling article.
As I thought about the two streaks in juxtaposition to one another, something became apparent to me. The most compelling way to tell this story isn’t through my eyes. It needed to be through the voice of the players.
With that desire to tell the best story possible, I asked Miller and Crawford if they would both join me a Zoom call. Both players graciously agreed. The rest of this column is a conversation between two of the winningest athletes every to come through the Shenandoah Valley.
Comparing streaks?
It’s 9:42 p.m. on a Monday night. Crawford hops on the Zoom meeting first. He’s also watching Steph Curry break the NBA all-time 3-point record. Curry’s career is of special significance to Crawford. As a guard at Lenoir-Rhyne, Crawford guarded Curry in college when Curry played at Davidson.
We send an iMessage to a group thread with Miller letting him know we’ve joined, and he responds “logging on now.”
This is actually coming to fruition.
My idea was to do some brief introductions and then move out of the way, just to see where the conversation would go. The one thing I didn’t want to do was compare the two streaks, but within the first three minutes of our time together, Crawford had already addressed it.
“What we did was crazy, especially looking back at it now,” he said. “You’re don’t understand what you’re doing at the present moment. Looking back on it now is pretty wild. Aidan, what you guys are doing at Riverheads is to me personally more impressive. Is that six in a row?”
“Yes sir,” Miller said. “Six in a row.”
“That’s crazy,” Crawford said, laughing. “It’s crazy to have that length of dominance.”
Aidan was a kid when Lee High’s 85-game winning streak was happening. Listening to Crawford recount his part in local sports history lesson left an impression on him.
“Eighty-five straight games?” said Miller, processing the feat. “That’s amazing.”
Different eras
We’re a few minutes into the conversation, and every exchange confirms to me that bringing Miller and Crawford together was a much better column idea than anything I could have written without them.
The conversation takes a few turns I would have never expected.
During the conversation, Crawford points out a major difference between the two streaks.
And it’s something that I would have never considered.
“One program had social media,” Crawford said. “And the other one didn’t.”
Facebook had only publicly launched in February of 2004, exactly one month before Lee High won the first of two state championships in the streak.
I don’t remember people using MySpace.com to exchange local sports hot takes, so Crawford is right. The streak wouldn’t have been discussed in the same light.
“With us, I don’t think we understand the magnitude of what was going on until after the second one (state championship win),” Crawford said. “I remember we beat Greensville County by 15 or 17, I remember seeing a poster that said Leemen’s second title caps 55-game winning streak. And I’m like, ‘That’s a lot of games!’”
What were you thinking?
That, of course, isn’t the only difference.
Riverheads football has a different policy regarding players and media interviews. The players don’t talk to reporters until the final game of the season. Part of my job is to interview student-athletes, and I always enjoy that.
Before I was a reporter, however, I was a student-athlete myself. And I was committed to winning. And I hated things that felt like distractions to winning. And this may seem crazy, but I’ve always saw the value in the no player interviews policy.
However, it does make for an interesting juxtaposition. I’ve probably interviewed Crawford 20 times or more. Monday night’s call was my second time talking to Miller, with the first being on Sunday to try to arrange Monday’s Zoom meeting.
Throughout the conversation, Miller fills in some of the blanks throughout the season.
And his providing context sometimes comes out in humorous fashion.
Take the bus trip to Lord Botetourt for example.
“We make the trip down there,” Miller said. “I’m nervous. I’m getting off the bus, and I’m wearing some dress shoes. I slid down the bus steps, and I’m like, ‘This is a great way to start the day.’”
Playing for legends
It’s been my privilege to cover high school sports in this area for two decades now. I like throwing out sports questions and hearing people respond. A personal favorite is making a Mount Rushmore of local high school coaches.
In that conversation, I can’t think of two coaches that come to mind quicker than Casto and Hatcher. This is the part of the conversation I did guess correctly. As Miller and Crawford talked about their coaches, there were a lot of similarities.
“From the time I got to Shelburne and started going to the (Hatcher) camps, you’d hear these legendary stories,” Crawford said. “You’d hear stories about Kevin Madden and him going to (the University of) North Carolina. My sophomore year, when I first started playing for him, he was a disciplinarian. He wanted stuff done the right way. He always harped on defense, and he stuck by his guns. Everybody just pretty much fell in line.”
But that was only side of coach Hatcher.
“Off the court,” Crawford continued, “he really cared for his players.”
Miller would share the same sentiments almost verbatim.
“Coach Casto’s a legendary coach, and playing under him is something I’ll definitely remember when I’m older,” Miller said. “When I was younger, I always wanted to play for him. I get up to the high school level, and it’s like, ‘Dang, these practices are hard!’ I think we didn’t realize in the time being — and I just ended the season obviously — in the time that we were there, he wasn’t just teaching us football. He was teaching things about life.”
Fan support
The thing that impressed me the most about both athletes is the depth of their gratitude for the fans in the community.
The support truly meant a lot to Crawford and Miller.
One of the most impactful moments of Miller’s senior year was the community showing up for the Lord Botetourt game.
“The thing that really got to me was that our community was there for us,” he said. “The bleachers were packed. That’s something as football players — and probably for you (Ryan) as a basketball player — you look up in the stands, and it’s like, ‘Wow, this many people in our community care and want to support us.’ That was the crazy thing for me. I saw people in my class that never come to football games. It was really cool for me.”
As Miller shared, Crawford told him that the fan support will always be the thing he remembered.
“I understand the parents of the players, but outside of that, those people could be doing whatever they want,” Crawford said. “To go out and fill stands up, you’ll forever love that.”
A mother’s love
The fact that the conversations turned to their moms doesn’t surprise me. Between my junior year and senior year of high school, I took new work in summer school just so I could get to the school gym. My mom would come pick me up every day, and she would rebound while I got a few hundred jumpshots up.
Miller and Crawford also know something about motherly support.
“I live near the high school, so a bunch of football players would come over, and my mom would get a bunch of McChickens from McDonald’s, like a whole basket of them,” said Miller, describing the game day routine.
During the Lee High run, Crawford’s mom was the team’s most vocal supporter.
“She would get the stands going crazy, and she only had one cheer,” Crawford said, laughing. “It’s the famous Lee High cheer. It’s like, Give me a L. Give me a E. Give me an E. Aiden, when I tell you VCU sounded like a home Lee High game, that’s how crazy it was.”
Just one of the guys
When I get together with my former teammates — which is pretty often — the conversation almost never turns to actual things that happened on the court.
As Miller and Crawford share their favorite memories from their incredible high school careers, I’m not at all surprised that many of them aren’t solely about sports.
For sure, Miller will always cherish winning the state championship on his home field as a junior. Many of his closest friends were seniors on that team. And Crawford will always remember helping his big brother Tyler get a state championship on his way to play at Georgetown.
But that’s not all they will remember.
Crawford is 15 years removed from the streak. Miller’s football career wrapped up a few days ago. I thought a fitting way to end our time together was to have Crawford share with Miller what Crawford thinks Miller will treasure most 15 years down the road.
“You’ll remember state championships and statement wins and stuff, but honestly I think it will be more of the bus rides to the games and being around your teammates,” Crawford said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the relationships with your teammates.
“Ten years down the road, you’ll have memories of games, but you’ll have more memories of someone cracking a joke and everyone in the locker room laughing. Some of the best memories I have from high school were just being in the locker room and being around the guys.”