Turner Ashby boys basketball team overwhelms struggling Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance’s woes continued Saturday after the Turner Ashby Knights roughed up the Indians 72-41 in a nondistrict boys basketball makeup contest.

The Indians started out the week extending their winning streak to five after beating Waynesboro on Tuesday. The rest of the week turned into a nightmare with losses to Staunton, Buffalo Gap and the Knights. Fort (9-11) had climbed into the No. 9 spot in the Region 3C power ratings prior to Wednesday’s loss to the Storm, which had checked in at No. 11, one position out of making the 10-team regional tournament that opens Friday.

Fort has two more games left in the regular season, starting Monday at home against Stuarts Draft. Then comes a huge showdown Wednesday with a home rematch against Staunton in a game that could determine which team makes the postseason and which team might be packing up the equipment.

Against the Knights, Fort fell behind at the start and trailed 12-7 after eight minutes.

Then a scoring drought like the one that the Indians suffered through Friday against Buffalo Gap hit them again in the second quarter. Fort had only two free throws in the period to finish with nine first-half points for the second straight outing as the Knights blew out to a 27-9 halftime advantage.

Unlike Friday when the Indians mounted a furious charge in the third quarter to wipeout a 10-point deficit and take a one-point lead on the Bison, TA kept putting distance on the scoreboard.

No Indian broke double figures in scoring. Tyreek Veney, who failed to score in the first half after being called for three fouls, finished with nine points before fouling out. Drew Smith, Josh Jones and Henry Gutshall all tallied seven.

